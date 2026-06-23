Lucknow Fire Tragedy: Bulldozer action against illegal construction, LDA begins demolition proceedings

Invoking Section 27(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973, the LDA has directed the owners to appear before the competent authority within 15 days and present their case.





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Aliganj Fire Incident: Bulldozers to raze illegal construction; LDA initiates demolition proceedings.(Photo: IANS)





New Delhi: The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has taken a strict stance against the building in Aliganj, Lucknow, where a recent fire tragedy occurred. Following an investigation that revealed construction deviations from the approved building plan and the use of a residential property for commercial purposes, the LDA has initiated demolition proceedings.

The Enforcement Zone-4 office has issued notices to the owners of Plot No. MS-102 in Sector-D, Aliganj — Virendra Shukla, Surendra Shukla, and others. The notice states that the building had been approved for residential use, but was being used commercially. It also points out several violations of the sanctioned building plan.

Invoking Section 27(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973, the LDA has directed the owners to appear before the competent authority within 15 days and present their case.

The authority has made it clear that if no satisfactory explanation or valid evidence is submitted within the stipulated period, strict action will be taken in accordance with the law, including the demolition of the illegal portions of the building. The action is being seen as the beginning of a broader campaign against illegal constructions and violations of safety norms following the Aliganj fire incident.

Meanwhile, the comprehensive investigation into the fire is progressing rapidly. On Tuesday, a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited the site and later met injured victims undergoing treatment at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) to gather information about the incident.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also collected crucial evidence from the scene. SIT members, Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Amrit Abhijat and ADG (Lucknow Zone) Praveen Kumar, inspected the building for over an hour, conducting a detailed examination.

Amrit Abhijat stated that photographs of the site had been taken from various angles and that evidence was being collected to expedite the investigation. He added that individuals and departments connected to the incident would also be questioned before the final report is prepared.

ADG Praveen Kumar said that the team carried out a meticulous inspection of the site and that forensic experts gathered all significant evidence. Based on these findings, several people will be questioned. He emphasized that the responsibilities of all departments linked to the incident are under scrutiny and that information from the victims will also be taken into account before the report is submitted to the government within the stipulated time frame.