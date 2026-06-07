IND Vs AFG One-off Test: Watch Manav Suthar scalp two crucial wickets on his red-ball debut in New Chandigarh

Manav Suthar struck on just his 4th delivery in international cricket, dismissing Afghanistan opener Abdul Malik for 16





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India’s Manav Suthar celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan’s Abdul Malik on day two of a Test cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in Mullanpur, Sunday, June 7, 2026. (Photo credit: PTI)





Rajasthan’s left-arm off-spinner Manav Suthar wasted no time to get a wicket on his debut match for team India as he made Abdul Malik his first international scalp on day 2 of the on-going one-off Test match against Afghanistan at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. Suthar had his moment to shine after the hosts declared their 1st innings at 564/8.

Manav Suthar was a surprise entry to the Indian team for the one-off Test in the absence of senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who has been rested for this match. Suthar received his debut cap from none other than India’s frontline spinner Kuldeep Yadav yesterday and it will be fair to say that the youngster has not taken much time to get into the thick of things.

Also Read: IND Vs AFG, One-off Test: Watch Prasidh Krishna send Sediqullah Atal’s off-stump flying with a rattling inswinger

Manav Suthar struck on just his 4th delivery in international cricket, dismissing Afghanistan opener Abdul Malik for 16. Malik top-edged a sharply turning delivery to hand an easy catch to Mohammed Siraj who took a brilliant diving catch just before the tea break.

FIRST OVER, FIRST TEST WICKET! 🤯🔥#ManavSuthar strikes in his first over to secure his maiden Test wicket and give #TeamIndia their opening breakthrough! 🙌🇮🇳#INDvAFG | Only Test ➡️ DAY 2 | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/6GHfw2TEnv pic.twitter.com/bq6n8eTRcb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 7, 2026

Suthar returned after the interval to showcase his immaculate control, variation, and ability to extract bounce from the pitch. He secured his second breakthrough by removing the dangerous Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 12, inducing a sharp outside edge that was neatly grabbed by Sai Sudharsan at second slip.

Also Read: IND Vs AFG, One-off Test: India declare at 564/8 after lower order’s valuable contribution on day 2

Accurate, disciplined, and absolutely lethal! 🙌#ManavSuthar continues his dream Test debut by picking up his second wicket of the innings. #TeamIndia is firmly in control! 💪#INDvAFG | Only Test ➡️ DAY 2 | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/6GHfw2TEnv pic.twitter.com/OhqRuTqSkk — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 7, 2026

It is a dream start for any bowler in the world and it will be fair to say that Manav Suthar has made the first impressions and now it will just be about carrying this momentum throughout the match.

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