Delhi Monsoon ALERT! When will South West monsoon reach the national capital? Check detailed IMD prediction

The IMD predicts that the Southwest monsoon will advance steadily across Central India and is expected to hit the national capital around its normal arrival window of late June, bringing much-needed relief from the intense summer heat.





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A heavy rainfall alert has been issued in Delhi-NCR. Image Credit: ANI





Delhi Monsoon update: In a significant development for the national capital amid the rising scorching heat in the month of June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated the date near which the southwest monsoon will reach the region. In the recent announcement made by the top weather department, it has declared that the rain-laden winds are likely to reach Delhi and the wider National Capital Region (NCR) between June 25 and June 30. The forecast comes after thunderstorms and scattered rainfall brought significant relief from the intense summer heat across Delhi-NCR this week. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather and monsoon prediction issued by the IMD for Delhi NCR.

Delhi Monsoon update: What has IMD predicted on rain in national capital?

Offering residents a clearer timeline for the arrival of the much-awaited rainy season, the arrival of the South West Monsoon is expected to bring down the soaring temperatures. With temperatures easing temporarily, attention has now shifted to the progress of the monsoon, which remains crucial for the region after weeks of sweltering heat.

Update on India arrival of southwest monsoon?

The southwest monsoon made its onset over Kerala on June 4, three days later than its normal date and five days after the IMD’s initial forecast. Despite the delayed start, weather experts expect the monsoon to advance steadily and cover most parts of the country by the third week of June, a report by IANS news agency said.

Also read: Delhi Weather Today, 07 June 2026: Heavy rain with thunderstorm in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, IMD issues alert

Update on monsoon arrival in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad

According to the IMD’s monsoon progression map, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad are expected to witness the onset of the monsoon between June 25 and 30. The weather system is also forecast to advance into parts of Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh during the same period.

Several northern and hilly regions, including parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, may also receive rainfall around the same time, bringing respite from the prevailing heatwave-like conditions.

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A Western Disturbance that became active around June 3 has already provided relief to millions across North India, where temperatures had remained exceptionally high in recent weeks. However, meteorologists have cautioned that sudden spells of heavy rain could lead to waterlogging in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies)