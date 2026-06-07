A five-hour Jumbo Block will be carried out on the UP and DOWN Slow Local Lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday, June 7, 2026.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/mumbai-local-train-passengers-alert-5-hour-jumbo-block-from-1035-am-on-up-and-down-slow-local-lines-between-churchgate-and-mumbai-central-today-these-services-cancelled-8438900/ Copy









Mumbai local train passengers alert! 5-hour Jumbo Block from 10:35 AM on UP and DOWN Slow local lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central today; these services cancelled(Representative Image (File Photo/ANI)





Attention Mumbaikars! A five-hour Jumbo Block will be carried out on the UP and DOWN Slow Local Lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 10:35 am to 3:35 pm. The 5-hour block has been scheduled for essential maintenance work on tracks, signalling systems and overhead electrical equipment. The announcement was made by the Mumbai Division of Western Railway.

Sharing a post on X, the Mumbai Division of Western Railway wrote, “A 5-hour Jumbo Block will be undertaken on the UP & DOWN Slow Local Lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday, 07 June 2026 from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs for essential maintenance of ️ tracks, signaling systems and ⚡ overhead equipment.”

“During the block: Slow line trains will be operated on Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central. Some suburban services will remain ❌ cancelled. Certain trains will be short-terminated/short-originated at Bandra and Dadar,” the post read.

During the 5-hour block,

Slow line trains will be operated on Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central.

Some suburban services will remain cancelled.

Certain trains will be short-terminated/short-originated at Bandra and Dadar.

Passengers are requested to: