The Times of Bengal

Mumbai local train passengers alert! 5-hour Jumbo Block from 10:35 AM on UP and DOWN Slow local lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central

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A five-hour Jumbo Block will be carried out on the UP and DOWN Slow Local Lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Updated: June 7, 2026, 9:05 AM IST






Mumbai local train passengers alert! 5-hour Jumbo Block from 10:35 AM on UP and DOWN Slow local lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central today; these services cancelled

Mumbai local train passengers alert! 5-hour Jumbo Block from 10:35 AM on UP and DOWN Slow local lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central today; these services cancelled(Representative Image (File Photo/ANI)


Attention Mumbaikars! A five-hour Jumbo Block will be carried out on the UP and DOWN Slow Local Lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 10:35 am to 3:35 pm. The 5-hour block has been scheduled for essential maintenance work on tracks, signalling systems and overhead electrical equipment. The announcement was made by the Mumbai Division of Western Railway.

Sharing a post on X, the Mumbai Division of Western Railway wrote, “A 5-hour Jumbo Block will be undertaken on the UP & DOWN Slow Local Lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday, 07 June 2026 from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs for essential maintenance of ️ tracks, signaling systems and ⚡ overhead equipment.”

“During the block: Slow line trains will be operated on Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central. Some suburban services will remain ❌ cancelled. Certain trains will be short-terminated/short-originated at Bandra and Dadar,” the post read.

During the 5-hour block,

  • Slow line trains will be operated on Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central.
  • Some suburban services will remain cancelled.
  • Certain trains will be short-terminated/short-originated at Bandra and Dadar.

Passengers are requested to:

  • Check train schedules before travel
  • Listen to station announcements
  • Plan their journey accordingly



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