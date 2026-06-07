Norway Chess 2026: How much prize money did R Praggnanandhaa win?

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa scripted history by becoming the first player from the country to clinch the prestigious Norway Chess title. The 20-year-old secured the championship after a phenomenal comeback in the final round of the 2026 tournament, defeating Germany’s Vincent Keymer in a classical game.

The Prize Money Breakdown

For his historic triumph in Stavanger, Praggnanandhaa earned the top prize of 700,000 Norwegian Kroner (NOK), which translates to approximately INR 70.5 lakh. The tournament featured a total prize fund of 1.69 million NOK, distributed among the six elite participants based on their final standings:

While tournament regulations state that prize money is shared equally among players who finish on the same score, this rule excludes the first-place position. Had there been a tie for the ultimate championship, a playoff would have decided the lone winner.

How the Title Was Won

Praggnanandhaa entered the final round in second place with 15 points, trailing American Grandmaster Wesley So, who led the field with 15.5 points. To take the crown, the Indian prodigy needed a flawless victory against Keymer while hoping So dropped points.

Playing a dynamic Queen’s Gambit Declined, Praggnanandhaa seized control of the board and launched a decisive kingside assault. Key tactical moves, including an aggressive pawn push and a powerful knight check, exposed Keymer’s king and forced a winning rook endgame. This earned him 3 crucial points.

Simultaneously, Alireza Firouzja held Wesley So to a classical draw. The combination of these results put Praggnanandhaa cleanly ahead in the standings, sealing the historic title without requiring an Armageddon tiebreak.