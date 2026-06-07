Peddi row: Anu Aggarwal says Janhvi Kapoor controversy reminds her of choosing dignified roles after Aashiqui

Anu Aggarwal’s post comes after the controversy surrounding Ram Charan’s movie Peddi, intensified online, after the circulation of screenshots of conversations between Janhvi Kapoor and a member of the film’s crew.





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Anu Aggarwal (PC-YouTube)





Former actress Anu Aggarwal has reacted to the ongoing conversations around the film Peddi and Janhvi Kapoor, which have sparked discussions on the portrayal of women in cinema. Reflecting on her own journey in the industry, the actress emphasised the importance of dignity in storytelling and said that responsibility lies not only with filmmakers and audiences, but also with actors when choosing scripts. Sharing her photos on Instagram, Anu Aggarwal wrote, “The recent conversations around Peddi reminded me of a choice I made long ago. I applaud today’s audience for speaking up and asking for more dignity in the portrayal of women. But responsibility does not rest only with the audience. Nor does it rest only with filmmakers.”

“It rests with us actors too. More than 30 years ago, after Aashiqui, I made it a point to hear the story before signing a film. Objectification of women was the norm. I chose to act against that norm. The films I did stand testimony to that choice. In many ways, that is one of the reasons I eventually walked away from films. Today, I encourage young actors and actresses to hear the story first. Ask questions. And if something compromises human dignity, have the courage to say no. Stories will change when audiences demand better. But they will also change when we actors refuse to participate in what we no longer believe in. #CoverGirl #BelieveInYourself #SelfCare #SocialConsciousness #AnuFunYoga,” she added.

Anu Aggarwal’s post comes after the controversy surrounding Ram Charan’s movie, Peddi, intensified online, following the circulation of alleged screenshots of conversations between Janhvi Kapoor and a member of the film’s crew.

What is the Peddi controversy about?

The makers of the film Peddi starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor faced controversy after some viewers criticized the portrayal of Janhvi’s character, Achiyyamma, calling it objectifying and problematic. After the online backlash grew, director Buchi Babu Sana responded publicly and apologized on social media. He confirmed that the disputed scenes in the film will be edited.

An excerpt from his statement read, “As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize.”