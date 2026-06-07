Peddi controversy: Make-up artist backs Janhvi Kapoor amid female objectification debate in Ram Charan's film: 'Its easy to blame...

As discussions around Peddi continue online, a new voice has entered the conversation, defending Janhvi Kapoor and shifting attention toward larger questions about storytelling and character portrayal in mainstream films.





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Make-up artist backs Janhvi Kapoor amid Peddi controversy (PC: Twitter)





The conversation around Peddi continues to grow as audiences debate the portrayal of female characters in mainstream cinema. While the film has emerged as a major box office success, discussions surrounding Janhvi Kapoor‘s character have refused to die down. Social media users have been divided over whether the actress should be held responsible for certain scenes that many viewers described as objectifying. Amid the ongoing backlash, a new voice has stepped forward in support of Janhvi Kapoor. Her make-up artist has now weighed in on the controversy, suggesting that the situation may be more complicated than it appears from the outside.

What did Janhvi Kapoor’s make-up artist say about the controversy?

The latest development came after Janhvi Kapoor’s make-up artist, Savleen Kaur Manchanda, appeared to defend the actress through an Instagram post. Savleen reposted content that questioned the criticism directed at Janhvi and argued that the actor may have already expressed concerns about some of the scenes that eventually made it into the final version of the film. The shared post suggested that audiences should consider what may have happened behind the scenes before placing blame solely on the actress.

Why is Janhvi Kapoor being defended?

According to the post shared by Savleen, criticism against actors often ignores the realities of filmmaking. The post argued that performers do not always have complete control over how scenes are ultimately presented on screen. “It is easy to blame an actress for the roles she takes, but the actual timeline tells a different story,” the post stated. The message quickly gained attention online as discussions surrounding the film’s portrayal of women continued to intensify.

See Savleen Kaur Manchanda’s viral story here

What sparked the Peddi controversy?

The controversy began shortly after the release of Peddi. Several viewers criticised the way Janhvi Kapoor’s character was portrayed, claiming that certain scenes focused heavily on her physical appearance instead of developing her role within the story. Many social media users accused the film of unnecessarily sexualising the character, leading to widespread debate about the treatment of female roles in commercial cinema. The criticism became even stronger when fan accounts circulated screenshots of alleged conversations that were claimed to be from Janhvi Kapoor.

These messages suggested that she had objected to some camera shots and requested that certain visuals not be included in the final cut. However, the authenticity of those messages has not been independently verified. Janhvi Kapoor has also not publicly addressed the alleged chats.

What is Peddi about?

Despite the controversy, Peddi has continued to perform strongly at the box office. Set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s, the sports drama follows the journey of a determined villager who uses sports as a tool to unite his community and protect its pride against powerful rivals.

The film stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani and Upendra Limaye in important roles. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film has remained one of the most talked-about releases of the year both for its box office performance and the conversations it has sparked online.