Lenin box office collection Day 5 Akhil Akkineni comeback beats Mr Majnu fifth day earnings as India net collection crosses Rs

Lenin continues to enjoy a steady run at the box office as it completes five days in cinemas. Despite the usual weekday dip, the Akhil Akkineni- Bhagyashri Borse starrer has maintained healthy collections and remains on course for another milestone worldwide.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/lenin-box-office-collection-day-5-akhil-akkinenis-comeback-beats-mr-majnus-fifth-day-earnings-as-india-net-collection-crosses-rs-32-crore-8474254/ Copy









Akhil Akkineni in Lenin and Mr Majnu (PC: Instagram)





Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin is holding its ground at the box office as the film completes five days in theatres. Like most releases, the film witnessed a drop after the weekend, but the decline has been controlled, suggesting that audience interest remains intact. Directed with a strong focus on action and drama, Lenin continues to draw attention for its engaging storyline and performances. The film’s steady theatrical run reflects the audience’s continued interest in the movie. The action drama opened to a positive response in its core Telugu markets, and favourable word of mouth has helped it maintain decent footfalls during weekdays. The collections reflect a normal weekday trend rather than a sharp fall, which is a positive sign for the makers. Take a look at Lenin box office collection for Day 5.

Lenin box office collection Day 5

Lenin collected approximately Rs 3 crore in India on Day 5 which now makes a total of Rs 32.05 crore in India, according to Sacnilk. The film has managed to sustain reasonable occupancy across key Telugu markets despite weekday competition. On Lenin Day 5, the overall occupancy stands at 30.85%, with occupancy levels of 22.08% in the morning, 28.92% in the afternoon, 28.62% in the evening, and 36.15% during the night.



While Monday and Tuesday naturally saw lower collections than the opening weekend, the film continues to attract moviegoers across several centres.

Lenin box office collection worldwide

Lenin is performing well outside India and has globally earned Rs 45 crore. Sacnilk reported, after five days in cinemas, Lenin is moving closer to Rs 50 crore worldwide milestone, making it one of Akhil Akkineni’s strongest theatrical performers in recent years.

The overseas market has contributed steadily (Rs 8.30 crore), while the domestic market remains the biggest driver of collections. If the film maintains its current pace through the rest of the week, it is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore worldwide mark.

Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin outperforms Mr Majnu on Day 5

Akhil Akkineni’s latest release, Lenin continues its strong run at the box office, marking a significant comeback for the actor. The film’s Day 5 India net collection has reportedly moved ahead of his previous film Mr Majnu’s fifth-day earnings. On its fifth day, the Akhil Akkineni starrer Lenin collected an estimated Rs 3 crore net in India. This brings the film’s total India net collection to Rs 32 crore. Whereas Mr Majnu net India collection was around Rs 11-12 crore, according to the reports.

With steady audience support and consistent theatrical performance, Lenin has emerged as one of the most successful movies in Akhil’s career. The latest numbers further strengthen the buzz around Akhil’s return to the big screen.

Strong word of mouth has played an important role in sustaining collections, particularly after the opening weekend. Although weekday collections have naturally decreased a bit, the film is showing decent signs of sustaining its momentum.