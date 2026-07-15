The Times of Bengal

Delhi Weather: Capital city sweats as heat, humidity intensify, monsoon rain expected from…

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According to IMD, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Delhi and NCR between July 14 and July 18. Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad.






delhi rain imd

Delhi Weather: Capital city sweats as heat, humidity intensify, monsoon rain expected from… – Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad | Image: ANI


Delhi Weather: Residents of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) are experiencing summer-like heat and intense humidity as the maximum temperature hovers around 37-38 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, clouds covered the sky but the temperature soared to 38.6 degrees Celsius, which was 3.1 notches above normal. The heat index, or ‘feels-like’ temperature, touched 45.8 degrees Celsius in the evening. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated rainfall is expected over the capital city and adjoining areas between July 14 and July 18.


Read more:
Delhi Weather: Capital city gets warmer, will it rain today? – Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad



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