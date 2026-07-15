According to IMD, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Delhi and NCR between July 14 and July 18. Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad.





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Delhi Weather: Capital city sweats as heat, humidity intensify, monsoon rain expected from… – Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad | Image: ANI





Delhi Weather: Residents of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) are experiencing summer-like heat and intense humidity as the maximum temperature hovers around 37-38 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, clouds covered the sky but the temperature soared to 38.6 degrees Celsius, which was 3.1 notches above normal. The heat index, or ‘feels-like’ temperature, touched 45.8 degrees Celsius in the evening. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated rainfall is expected over the capital city and adjoining areas between July 14 and July 18.