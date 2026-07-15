THIS 'Haunted' railway station was built at Rs 6 Cr, did not receive any single train in 3 years, locals say it 'feels unsettling to visit after...'

A senior railway official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said routine procedures such as inspections and safety clearances are in their final stages.





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Nishatpura Railway Station





New Delhi: Nishatpura Railway Station in Bhopal has been grabbing the headlines for an unusual reason. Completed in June 2023, the station was built at a cost of around Rs 6 crore and has all the modern passenger amenities like platforms, lighting, seating, etc. However, the station is yet to become operational. With eerie silence during the day and a haunting darkness at night, the station has earned a reputation as Bhopal’s newest “haunted” location.

Talking to NavBharat Times, local resident Prem Prakash said that the station has been built beautifully, but it feels unsettling to visit after dark. With no trains, staff, or passengers, the station has started attracting people interested in paranormal activity or ghost-hunting, hoping for a thrill.

Key Facts About Nishatpura Railway Station

Around Rs 6 crore was spent to build this modern railway station in Bhopal.

The station was fully completed in June 2023, with all essential passenger amenities in place.

The station remains non-operational despite nearly three years having passed

There is no staff deployed and no passenger services.

Its prolonged closure and lack of connectivity have fueled rumours and stories about the station.

Railway authorities maintain that the station is expected to become operational in the near future.

According to nearby shopkeepers and commuters, the delay has deprived the area of much-needed rail connectivity.

A senior railway official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said routine procedures such as inspections and safety clearances are in their final stages.

With the station deserted at night, the otherwise modern infrastructure remains shrouded in silence.

Bhopal Railway Division PRO Naval Agrawal has assured that the station will be opened for public use soon.

Ready for Operations, Still Awaiting the Green Signal

Railway officials have also said that since the station has no staff, trains, or passengers, it is naturally bound to feel eerie at night. However, Bhopal Railway Division PRO Naval Agrawal clarified that all necessary preparations have been completed and the station is expected to be opened for public use and train operations very soon.