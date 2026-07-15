Flipkart Reaffirms Its Long-Term Commitment to West Bengal

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today reaffirmed its long-term commitment to West Bengal, deepening its investments in the state’s supply chain infrastructure, technology, and seller ecosystem, anchored by Flipkart’s largest fulfilment centre in India and a rapidly expanding network across the state. As part of its long-term partnership with West Bengal, Flipkart is investing in infrastructure, skills and market access to help strengthen the state’s position as a leading hub for digital commerce. West Bengal has long been one of India’s great centres of enterprise, from its weavers and craftspeople to its rich trading heritage. Today, that entrepreneurial spirit is finding fresh expression in the digital economy, helping the state’s makers, sellers and farmers access national markets, create employment and participate in India’s growth story. At the heart of Flipkart’s investment in West Bengal is its Haringhata campus, home to the company’s largest fulfilment centre in India. With 50 lakh cubic feet of storage spread across six mezzanine levels, it is among the country’s most advanced logistics facilities and the first e-commerce fulfilment centre of its scale in India to receive the Indian Green Building Council’s Platinum certification. Equipped with automated storage and retrieval systems, robotic packaging arms, cross-belt sorters and a nine-kilometre conveyor network, the facility is enhancing speed, efficiency and sustainability while strengthening West Bengal’s position as a key logistics hub for digital commerce. Beyond Haringhata, Flipkart has built one of the largest digital commerce supply chain networks in the state, with over 300 fulfilment centres, mother hubs and last-mile delivery facilities across West Bengal. Together, this ecosystem supports more than 1.2 lakh direct and indirect jobs spanning operations, technology, delivery and support functions, with thousands of additional seasonal employment opportunities created during The Big Billion Days. To meet the growing demand for quick commerce, Flipkart Minutes has established 90 Micro Fulfilment Centres across the state, creating close to 10,000 employment opportunities. The company’s sourcing ecosystem also includes hundreds of small farmers from West Bengal, strengthening market access for fresh fruits and vegetables while creating new income opportunities for farming communities. “West Bengal has long been one of India’s great centres of enterprise, innovation and craftsmanship. Today, it is also emerging as a key hub for digital commerce. At Flipkart, we are proud to be a long-term partner in the state’s growth journey. Our investments in infrastructure, technology and supply chains are creating jobs, empowering MSMEs, supporting farmers and enabling thousands of entrepreneurs to access markets across India. As home to our largest fulfilment centre in the country, West Bengal will continue to play a pivotal role in Flipkart’s growth, and we remain committed to investing in the state’s people, businesses and long-term potential,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart Group.West Bengal’s entrepreneurs are at the heart of the state’s digital commerce growth story. Today, more than 66,000 sellers from the state reach customers across India through Flipkart, across categories that reflect Bengal’s unique strengths- from ethnic and contemporary fashion to home furnishings, footwear and handcrafted products. Through Flipkart Samarth, nearly 29,000 products from the state’s weavers and craftspeople are showcased on a dedicated storefront, helping preserve Bengal’s rich artisanal heritage while creating national market access. In Shantipur alone, more than 250 Tant and Jamdani weavers and sellers now reach customers across India, generating annual sales of over ₹100 crore.Flipkart is also investing in the future workforce of West Bengal. In partnership with the Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development, the company is equipping local youth with industry-relevant skills in warehousing and supply chain operations, complemented by hands-on experience at Flipkart’s facilities. This initiative is helping build a pipeline of skilled talent for one of India’s fastest-growing logistics and digital commerce sectors while creating meaningful employment opportunities for the state’s youth.Flipkart’s partnership with West Bengal extends well beyond commerce. Through Walmart Foundation-supported programmes, Flipkart-linked initiatives are helping strengthen the livelihoods of more than 35,000 smallholder farmers across the state, many of them women. The programmes focus on building climate-resilient agriculture, strengthening Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and improving market access across crops including paddy, potato, jute, maize, mustard and tea.The commitment also extends to environmental sustainability. In the Sundarbans, the Flipkart Foundation has supported mangrove restoration initiatives benefiting over 5,000 community members, reinforcing the belief that long-term economic progress and environmental stewardship must go hand in hand.Looking ahead, Flipkart sees West Bengal not just as a market, but as a strategic growth partner in India’s digital economy. With its entrepreneurial talent, strong manufacturing base, rich artisanal heritage and growing digital ecosystem, the state is well positioned to play a leading role in the next phase of India’s digital commerce journey. Flipkart remains committed to investing alongside the people of West Bengal- creating jobs, strengthening market access and supporting entrepreneurs, MSMEs and farmers as part of a shared vision for inclusive and sustainable growth.



























