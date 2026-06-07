Rakhee Gulzar responds to backlash over Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's marriage reports: 'Even Robert De Niro...'

Rakhee Gulzar has shared her thoughts on the criticism surrounding Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt, drawing an international comparison while commenting on how personal choices of public figures are often judged.





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Rakhee Gulzar reacts to criticism over Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt marriage (PC: Twitter)





Veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar has spoken out on the ongoing debate around Aamir Khan’s reported marriage plans with Gauri Spratt. The discussion started after reports claimed that Aamir Khan, who turned 60, is preparing to marry Gauri Spratt for the third time. While many fans celebrated the news, it also triggered criticism online, with some questioning the actor’s decision to remarry at this stage of life. Rakhee Gulzar, known for her powerful roles in films like Kabhi Kabhie, Karan Arjun, Baazigar and Border, has now come forward with a strong response, questioning why age is being used to judge personal happiness.

What did Rakhee Gulzar say about Aamir Khan’s marriage?

Reacting to the backlash, Rakhee Gulzar expressed her disagreement with the criticism surrounding Aamir Khan’s personal life. She questioned the negativity directed at the actor and said that marriage should not be judged based on age. She also drew a global comparison while speaking on the subject. Rakhee pointed out that international actors also make personal choices later in life and continue to find happiness in relationships. Her comments were aimed at highlighting how public figures are often judged unfairly for their personal decisions.

What was Rakhee Gulzar’s statement on age and marriage?

On Variety India, Rakhee directly addressed the criticism and said, “What is wrong with marrying at 60? Robert de Niro has been married twice and is now in a relationship (with partner Tiffany Chen), with whom he shares a daughter born in 2023. They had a child when he was more than 80 years old. Happiness in a marriage is not about age.”

What example did Rakhee Gulzar share from her own life?

Rakhee Gulzar also shared a personal reference while discussing the topic. She mentioned her marriage to legendary lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar. The two got married in 1973 when Gulzar was around 40 years old. Their daughter Meghna Gulzar was born the same year. By sharing her own experience, Rakhee highlighted that relationships and marriages often happen at different stages of life and still lead to meaningful bonds.

What is known about Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s relationship?

Aamir Khan recently confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt on his 60th birthday in 2025. He also revealed that the wedding is scheduled for July 5, confirming that the reports about their marriage are true. The actor shared the news during a conversation while travelling in the United States. He mentioned that both he and Gauri feel ready to take this step together, even though earlier he had not considered marriage an immediate priority.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt is a Bengaluru-born entrepreneur working in the beauty and fashion industry. She is of Anglo-Indian heritage and has built a career as a salon owner in Mumbai, managing a well-known BBlunt outlet. She holds a degree in styling and photography from the University of the Arts London and also collaborates professionally with Aamir Khan Productions. Gauri is also a mother to a young son and reconnected with Aamir after a long-standing friendship of nearly 25 years, which eventually turned into a relationship.