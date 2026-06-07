Who was Salim Kumar? National award-winning actor dies at 56 due to...

The Malayalam film industry is mourning the loss of one of its most respected and versatile actors, Salim Kumar, who passed away at the age of 56 in Kochi on Saturday. Known for his remarkable ability





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Malayalam actor Salim Kumar dies at 56





The Malayalam film industry is mourning the loss of one of its most respected and versatile actors, Salim Kumar, who passed away at the age of 56 in Kochi on Saturday. Known for his remarkable ability to entertain audiences through comedy and touch hearts with emotional performances, the veteran actor died after battling serious health complications. His passing has left fans and colleagues devastated, with tributes continuing to pour in from across the film fraternity. Over a career spanning several decades, Salim Kumar earned a special place in Malayalam cinema and became one of the industry’s most loved performers.

What happened to Salim Kumar?

According to the medical bulletin issued by the hospital, Salim Kumar was admitted after experiencing health problems and was later placed on ventilator support. Doctors administered antibiotics, dialysis and several life-saving treatments in an effort to stabilize his condition. However, during his hospital stay, he suffered a cardiac arrest. Despite extensive efforts by the medical team to revive him, the actor passed away on Saturday night. The news of his death quickly spread across Kerala and beyond, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans and members of the entertainment industry.

How did Salim Kumar begin his journey in cinema?

Before making a name for himself in films, Salim Kumar gained popularity through mimicry and theatre performances. His natural comic timing and stage presence helped him build a strong fan following long before he entered the movie industry.

He made his silver-screen debut with Ishtamanu Nooru Vattam in 1997. Over the years, he became a familiar face in Malayalam cinema through memorable roles in films such as Satyameva Jayathe, Thenkasipattanam, One Man Show, Ee Parakkum Thalika, Meesa Madhavan, Mazhathullikkilukkam, Kunjikkoonan, Kalyanaraman, C.I.D. Moosa, Thilakkam, Kilichundan Mampazham, Pattalam, Chathikkatha Chandu, Mayavi, Perumazhakkalam, Achanurangatha Veedu and many more.

Why was Salim Kumar regarded as one of Malayalam cinema’s finest actors?

While many audiences first connected with him through comedy, Salim Kumar proved he was equally capable of delivering powerful dramatic performances. His ability to shift effortlessly between humour and serious roles earned him widespread respect among filmmakers and movie lovers alike. The biggest recognition of his acting career came in 2010 when he won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Adaminte Makan Abu. He was also honoured with the Kerala State Film Award four times during his career.

Did Salim Kumar work beyond acting?

Yes. Apart from acting, Salim Kumar also stepped behind the camera as a filmmaker. He directed films including Karutha Joothan and Daivame Kaithozham K. Kumar Akanam. His work as a director reflected his passion for storytelling and showcased another side of his creative talent. Meanwhile, The actor’s final released film was Bha. Bha. Ba., a political action-comedy thriller that premiered recently. In the film, he portrayed Adv. Mukundan Unni and was part of a major ensemble cast. The movie now stands as his last released screen appearance, making it especially significant for fans following his passing.

Who survives Salim Kumar and how did the industry react?

Salim Kumar is survived by his wife Sunitha and their two sons, Chandu Salim Kumar and Aaromal Salim Kumar. Following the news of his demise, several leading personalities from Malayalam cinema expressed their condolences. Tributes poured in from actors including Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meera Jasmine, Kunchako Boban, Manju Warrier and Babu Antony among others. Several colleagues and friends also arrived at the hospital to pay their final respects.