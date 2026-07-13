Anupam Kher breaks silence on Dhurandhar propaganda row, says: 'Thappad pad rahe...'

Anupam Kher has reacted to the ongoing debate around Dhurandhar, saying the film’s record-breaking performance speaks for itself. The actor also addressed the criticism and explained why he believes the audience has given a clear verdict.





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Anupam Kher says Dhurandhar’s Rs 1,000-crore achievement speaks louder than propaganda (PC: Twitter)





Veteran actor Anupam Kher has once again addressed the criticism surrounding his recent films and made it clear that he is no longer affected by people calling them “propaganda.” Speaking about the debate around The Kashmir Files and the Dhurandhar franchise, the veteran actor said that audiences have already delivered their verdict through the films’ remarkable box office success. According to Kher, commercial success cannot be achieved through labels alone, and a film only works when it connects with viewers emotionally. His comments have once again sparked conversations across social media and the film industry.

Anupam Kher responds to propaganda criticism

During a recent interview with India Today, Anupam Kher said he has stopped reacting to people who describe his films as propaganda. The actor said he no longer gives importance to such opinions because he believes audiences ultimately decide the fate of a film.

Kher said, “I have stopped reacting to people who call things propaganda. They are the biggest frauds on earth. They are those kinds of people who will sip champagne in a five-star hotel and talk about the poverty in India. So, I am not bothered about them.” The veteran actor added that criticism no longer affects him because genuine appreciation always comes from viewers who connect with the story rather than online debates.

Anupam Kher on Dhurandhar’s success

Speaking about the criticism faced by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri‘s The Kashmir Files and Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar‘s Dhurandhar franchise, Kher said both projects were labelled propaganda despite achieving massive commercial success.

He stated, “The problem with these people is that they don’t know what to do with me. And I am not a crusader at all. I love people. They called The Kashmir Files propaganda, Dhurandhar propaganda. Thappad pad rahe hai sabko, Rs 1,000 crore ka business kar rahi hai. Phir jab business karti hai toh kehte hai inhone kuch paisa vapas nahi kiya.” According to Kher, the audience has already responded through the box office, making the collections a stronger answer than any public debate.

Dhurandhar franchise and its remarkable success

The Dhurandhar franchise has emerged as one of Bollywood’s biggest commercial successes. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the two films have earned a combined worldwide gross collection of more than Rs 3,120 crore. The first film, Dhurandhar (2025), collected Rs 840.20 crore net in India, Rs 1,007.85 crore gross domestically and Rs 299.50 crore overseas. Its worldwide lifetime collection stood at Rs 1,307.35 crore.

The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026), performed even better. The film reportedly earned Rs 1,149.30 crore India net, Rs 1,375.39 crore India gross and Rs 438 crore from overseas markets. Its total worldwide gross collection reached an impressive Rs 1,813.39 crore. With both films crossing major milestones, the franchise has established itself among the category of only highest-grossing Hindi film series in Indian cinema.