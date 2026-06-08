IND-W vs WI-W Live Streaming Info, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up: When, Where, How to Watch

IND-W vs WI-W ICC T20 Women’s WC Warm-up 2026 Live: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will look to warm-up in style against the West Indies in Cardiff on Monday before their opening ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match on Sunday.





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Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will face West Indies in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match in Cardiff. (Source: X)





IND-W vs WI-W ICC T20 Women’s WC Warm-up 2026 Live: The ODI World Cup champions Team India will look to begin their preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 with their first warm-up game against former champions West Indies at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Monday. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side are coming into this World Cup with 2-1 series loss at the hands of England recently.

The Indians have a dominant record recently against the West Indies side with 15 wins in 24 matches so far with 2 of these victories coming in three matches in the T20 World Cup. The Indian will be seen playing in another warm-up match against hosts England on Wednesday at the County Cricket Ground in Derby.

“I feel we are pretty much clear, like what our XI is going to be going forward. I think we are pretty much clear and still we have two more games, practice games before the World Cup where we can still think about the other combinations,” Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur had said before the World Cup warm-up matches.

“Like Radha is there. She did really well in WPL and she also feels ready. And apart from her, Bharti Fulmali is also there. She is a middle-order batter. She also batted really well.

“I think still we have two very good players who are sitting out and hopefully we will give them a fair chance in the practice games where we can see how they go about,” Harmanpreet added.

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The ‘Women in Blue’ open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Birmingham on June 14.

Here are all the details about India Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match…

When is India Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match going to take place?

The India Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will start on Monday, June 8.

Where is India Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match going to take place?

The India Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be held at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

What time will India Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match start?

The India Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will begin at 230pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 2pm.

Where can I watch India Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match on TV in India?

The India Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match in India?

The India Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be available for livestreaming on JioStar website and app in India.

India Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match Squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Jannillea Glasgow, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Shawnisha Hector