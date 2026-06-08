Shilpa Shetty receives a powerful birthday tribute from Raj Kundra, call her ‘Devi’

On Shilpa Shetty’s 51st Birthday, Raj Kundra Shares a Touching Ode to His ‘Devi’ – Watch the viral video.





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Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty (PC- Instagram)





Actor and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty celebrated her 51st birthday on June 8, and husband Raj Kundra made the day special with a heartfelt tribute on social media. Sharing a video montage, Raj called Shilpa his “Devi” and praised the many qualities that make her special in his life. Instead of a traditional birthday message, the video highlighted Shilpa’s kindness, strength, grace, and compassion. It described her as someone who brings happiness, positivity, success, and protection to her loved ones, while inspiring others with her confidence, beauty, and loving nature. The video also featured pictures of Shilpa in a variety of traditional and contemporary outfits. Concluding the video, Raj referred to Shilpa as his “Devi” and wished her happiness, blessings and love in the years ahead.

Raj Kundra captioned the post as, ‘A different Birthday post this year… Not about celebrations or moments. But about what you truly mean and stand for in my life. Strength when life gets difficult. Grace when emotions overflow. Faith when everything feels uncertain. And light even in the darkest phases. You have always carried the energy of a Devi nurturing, protecting, forgiving and fiercely strong all at once❤️ Happy Birthday my love. May Maa bless you with everything your heart deserves❤️ @theshilpashetty”.

Watch the powerful birthday wish video here:

Talking about Raj and Shilpa, the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in November 2009 after meeting through business and professional interactions. The duo are parents to son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra.

After enjoying a remarkable career spanning over three decades, Shilpa also stepped in entrepreneurship.

On the movie front, Shetty made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 1993 film ‘Baazigar’, which emerged as a major success and established her as a promising newcomer. Over the years, she has delivered memorable performances in films such as ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, ‘Dhadkan’, ‘Rishtey’, ‘Phir Milenge’ and ‘Life in a… Metro’.

In recent years, Shilpa returned to films with projects including ‘Hungama 2’ and ‘Sukhee’. Beyond acting, she is also popular on television as a judge on many popular reality and dance shows.

Shilpa was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s 2024 web series Indian Police Force. She is also a part of Kannada film KD: The Devil, which stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi in key roles.