Littering and the use of plastic in public places would be banned in West Bengal from September 1.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/suvendu-government-issues-stern-warning-to-litterers-set-to-ban-plastic-bags-impose-heavy-fines-from-september-8439938/ Copy









Suvendu government issues stern warning to litterers, set to ban plastic bags, impose heavy fines from… | Image: X





Plastic Ban: The newly elected BJP government in West Bengal is taking major decisions in the state, and in the latest move, it has decided to ban the use of plastic and littering in public places. The rule will come into force from September 1. Before the implementation of the new restriction, the BJP government will install cloth-bag vending machines in markets within three months so that people can comply with the ban without any inconvenience. The administration will also impose fines on those using single-use plastic bags after the machines are set up.

“Every Bengali loves Darjeeling. It is one of our most loved hill stations. We have to keep it clean,” she said.