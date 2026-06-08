Three Air India aircraft parked at Delhi airport sustained damage on Sunday after strong winds displaced nearby ground support equipment.





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Watch: IndiGo stepladder crashes into Air India aircraft, 3 Air India planes hit by ground equipment at IGI Airport | Image: @27saurabhsinha





New Delhi: Rain and strong winds wreaked havoc in several parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday evening. Giant aircraft parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport were hit by strong winds. A passenger stepladder was blown by the strong winds and hit a parked Air India aircraft. The incident took place near Terminal 2, where the stepladder was moved by strong winds and rolled towards an Air India aircraft parked at Bay 206. In a video shared on X, airport equipment can be seen colliding with parked aircraft amid rain and stormy winds.

How alert Agile (6E ground handling co) staff ran to stop an @IndiGo6E stepladder just in time – 6.5 metres away from an @airindia ✈️ parked at @DelhiAirport T2 bay 206 on Sunday evening There was no prior storm/bad weather warning, say IGIA and airlines https://t.co/inrJqMawHB pic.twitter.com/5fGnxqWcLt — Saurabh Sinha (@27saurabhsinha) June 7, 2026

Three other Air India aircraft, parked at Terminal 2, were damaged as ground support equipment hit them, the airport operator said. The aircraft were taken out of operation after the collision.

“Three Air India aircraft were damaged due to ground support equipment hitting the aircraft as they moved from their position due to sudden strong wind and rain. The incident occurred at 4.40pm,” an airport official said.

“No weather warning had been issued by the Air Traffic Control (ATC) to either the airport operator or airlines ahead of the sudden deterioration in weather conditions,” an airport official said.

The ground equipment belonging to Air India Engineering and IndiGo moved from their position due to the sudden inclement weather, hitting the aircraft parked at Terminal 2, it said.

The private operator also said that Air Traffic Control had issued no warning (to the airport operator or airlines) about any change in weather.

Air India declined to comment on the incident.

An airline source, however, said that along with three of Air India planes, aircraft of other operators were also impacted due to the hostile weather conditions.

He said that of the three impacted aircraft, two will be back in the operations soon while the third will take a little longer to be fixed.

Videos shared on the internet showed strong winds and heavy rain sweeping through the airport premises. The winds were so strong that they moved ground equipment and disrupted operations.