Fact Check: Are CJP protesters’ passports being cancelled? Delhi Police issues clarification, says, ‘No such decision..’

The Delhi Police has dismissed the claim as “misleading” and clarified that no such decision has been taken.





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Protesters in large numbers continue their protest at Jantar Mantar in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in New Delhi. ANI





Amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, several videos, photographs, and claims have been widely circulated on social media. Among them, a viral post alleged that the Delhi Police had decided to cancel the passports of individuals involved in violence during the protest. However, the Delhi Police has dismissed the claim as “misleading” and clarified that no such decision has been taken.

In a post on X, the Delhi Police said, “No such decision has been announced to cancel the passports of CJP protestors.” The police also urged citizens not to share or amplify misleading information on social media and advised them to rely only on official sources for verified updates.