Chris Affleck, mother of Academy Award winners Ben and Casey Affleck, dies at 83 due to pancreatic cancer

Chris Affleck, the mother of Academy Award-winning actors Ben and Casey Affleck, has passed away at the age of 83. Remembered for her dedication to education and her family’s achievements, she leaves behind a lasting legacy.





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Chris Affleck, mother of Ben and Casey Affleck, passes away at 81 (PC: Twitter)





Chris Anne Affleck the mother of Academy Award-winning actors Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, has passed away at the age of 83. Although she died peacefully in her sleep on June 2 her family shared the news nearly two months later through an obituary. Her death came after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Beyond being known as the mother of two Hollywood stars, Chris built a meaningful life as a teacher civil rights advocate and dedicated parent. Those who knew her remember her not only for raising two successful actors but also for the compassion, resilience and commitment she showed throughout her life.

Chris Affleck’s cause of death revealed

According to the obituary shared by her family Chris Affleck died after battling pancreatic cancer. She was diagnosed with the illness in December and doctors reportedly told her she had about six months to live. Despite the difficult diagnosis she continued spending meaningful time with her loved ones and focused on creating lasting memories during her final months. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 2. Her family chose to announce the news later giving themselves time to grieve privately before sharing the loss publicly.

️ Ben and Casey Affleck Mourn Their Mother Chris Anne Affleck died on June 2 at age 83 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December. Given six months to live, she fulfilled her final wish by attending grandson Atticus’ high school graduation on May 31, then died… pic.twitter.com/IFmvplV5Ql — Knowledge Ocean News (@marlin_wizard) July 24, 2026

What was Chris Affleck’s last wish?

One of the most touching details shared in the obituary was Chris Affleck’s final wish. She hoped to attend her grandson’s high school graduation before her passing. Just days before her death she was able to celebrate that important family milestone. She attended the graduation ceremony on May 31 surrounded by her loved ones. Two days later she passed away peacefully making the occasion one of her final cherished memories with her family.

*This copy is getting updated.*