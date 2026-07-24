NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh gang-raped by 3 men, pretending to be forest dept officials, in UP’s Chitrakoot

the couple had gone to Devangana Valley on a motorcycle and were sitting on a hill when three men arrived on another motorcycle. Claiming to be forest department personnel.





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A 20-year-old woman preparing for the NEET exam was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district after three men, pretending to be forest department officials, allegedly attacked and tied up her 17-year-old male friend when she went to visit a local tourist spot. The woman, who was studying for medical entrance exam NEET, was from Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district and was preparing for the exam in the coaching hub of Kota in Rajasthan. She had come to Chitrakoot about a week ago and was staying with relatives.

The incident took place around 3 pm on Wednesday in the forested Devangana Valley, about 12 km from the Chitrakoot district headquarters and 60 km from Satna.

According to the FIR, the couple had gone to Devangana Valley on a motorcycle and were sitting on a hill when three men arrived on another motorcycle. Claiming to be forest department personnel, they questioned the couple before allegedly assaulting the boy with a belt and tying his hands and feet with a gamchha. Police said the accused then allegedly dragged the woman into nearby bushes and gangraped her while threatening to throw her off the hill if she raised an alarm.

The boy later managed to untie himself and reached the woman, who was in a state of shock, TOI reported quoting sources. As there was no mobile network at the spot, he moved downhill before calling the police emergency helpline. A police response vehicle reached the area and shifted both to hospital.