NEET Paper Leak big update: Supreme Court asks Centre to put an end to ‘series of errors’





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NEET Paper Leak big update: Supreme Court asks Centre to put an end to ‘series of errors’





NEET Paper Leak Big Update: In the latest development int the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak case, the Supreme Court on Friday instructed the central government to put an end to the “series of errors”. A special bench including, Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, told the Centre and the Education Ministry that they will closely monitor the issue and follow up regularly.

“We will see to it that everything is institutionalised,” it said.