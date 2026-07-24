After BBL 2026 opener, Ashes Test to take place in India? Cricket Australia says…

Cricket Australia are organising the BBL 2026 opener between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers for the first time in India in December this year.





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Australia had won Ashes 2025-26 series with a 4-1 margin. (Photo: IANS)





Cricket Australia announced the historic decision to play the Big Bash League (BBL) 2026 opening match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in Dcember this year. Close on the heels of this decision, CA are also considering an idea to host an Ashes Test on Indians soil. Ashes is one of the most traditional series in cricket played between Australia and England since 1882.

The series is held in alternate basis between England and Australia every four-year cycle. The most recent Ashes was in 2025-26 season in Australia which the Aussies won 4-1. England are scheduled to host the next Ashes series in 2027.

CA chief executive Todd Greenberg, however, ruled out any immediate plan to organise Ashes in India. Australia are preparing to the host the Big Bash Opener in Chennai in December.

“Our relationship with the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) but also the BCCI is very strong, and clearly there are opportunities in India to put more content into certain areas,” Greenberg told BBC’s Stumped podcast.

“It’s not something we’re currently planning, but it would be certainly open to consideration. I think Test cricket between us, England and India is still very strong, probably bucking the trend as to other parts of the world. So we want to make sure we continue to grow it and strengthen it,” he added.

AN ASHEST TEST MATCH IN INDIA. ⁉️ – Cricket Australia CEO confirms they’re open for considerations of hosting an Ashes Test in India. (BBC). pic.twitter.com/YW8cymBdQu — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 24, 2026

The CA chief also noted that a packed cricket calendar might come in the way of such a proposal that would require immense logistical coordination between CA, ECB and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“The challenge for all of us in global cricket is there’s only 365 days in a schedule and we probably need another month or two (to) generate some of the content that we’re trying to,” he said.

“I think Test cricket between us, England and India is still very strong, probably bucking the trend as to other parts of the world. So we want to make sure we continue to grow it and strengthen it,” Greenberg added.

Meanwhile, the BBL 2026 opener is a one-off deal between Australia and India announced by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese earlier this month. “I am excited to expand co-operation with India on sport, which not only brings joy to Australians but boosts trade, tourism and investment,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on the final day of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Australia earlier this month.