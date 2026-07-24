World IVF Day 2026: Expert shares the silent male fertility crisis every man needs to know about

World IVF Day 2026: Are men ignoring their fertility? Dr. Sneha Mishra explains india.com the hidden risks and symptoms that should not be overlooked.





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World IVF Day – Male Fertility (PC- Magnific)





For decades, the burden of fertility has rested almost entirely on women. Every conversation about conception, tests, diet and anxious wait focuses on her. The assumption has been that if a couple struggles to have a baby, the answer lies with her body. It is time to change that assumption. Male infertility is not a footnote to the fertility conversation; it is a significant and growing part of it. The silence around it is costing couples time, hope, and treatment options they didn’t know they needed.

A growing body of research is highlighting an often-overlooked health concern among men. Scientists have found that average testosterone levels have fallen by nearly 54% between 1972 and 2019, while sperm quality also declines with age, pointing to a wider male fertility crisis. Despite these findings, many men continue to ignore the early signs of low testosterone. This World IVF Day, Dr. Sneha Mishra, Consultant, IVF and Infertility at Yashoda Medicity, tells India.com about the symptoms that should not be overlooked.

World IVF Day: Signs Men Often Ignore

Male infertility can stem from several sources: low sperm production, blockages that prevent sperm delivery, or abnormal sperm function. It can also be the result of injuries, illnesses, chronic health conditions, or everyday lifestyle choices.

Male fertility issues frequently present with symptoms men dismiss or feel uncomfortable raising. These include problems with sexual function, pain, lumps or swelling in the testicles, recurrent respiratory infections, an inability to smell, abnormal breast growth, reduced facial or body hair, chromosomal or hormonal abnormalities, and simply a lower than normal sperm count. Individually, these signs can seem unrelated to fertility. Together, they form a pattern that too often goes unchecked until a couple has already spent months, or years, trying unsuccessfully to conceive.

Why Early Evaluation Matters

The case for early evaluation is straightforward: the sooner an issue is identified, the more treatment options remain on the table, and the less emotional and financial strain a couple has to carry. Infertility is stressful for both partners, and including men in the diagnostic process from the beginning can ease the parenthood journey.

A thorough male fertility diagnosis begins with a general physical examination and medical history, covering hereditary conditions, past surgeries or injuries, and questions related to his sexual development and habits. A semen analysis will further measure the number and shape of the sperm, and a scrotal ultrasound will identify the presence of varicoceles or anatomical issues. Tests of hormone levels will determine whether the pituitary gland, hypothalamus, or testicles secrete hormones necessary for the normal functioning of spermatogenesis. Retrograde ejaculation and obstructed ducts are among other issues that are diagnosed with additional testing.

Solutions Exist – But Only If Men Come Forward

The encouraging part of this story is that male infertility is highly treatable once diagnosed. Surgery can correct an obstructed vas deferens or reverse a prior vasectomy. Issues affecting the reproductive system can be cured using antibiotics. Conditions like erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation can be solved either by medication or counselling. Where hormonal imbalances are the root cause, hormone replacement or targeted medication can restore fertility potential.

For couples dealing with male infertility, assisted reproductive technology offers a direct path forward. This includes using retrieved sperm samples for IVF, or, in more complex cases, intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), where a single selected sperm is injected directly into an egg. This technique has transformed outcomes for men with very low sperm counts or poor sperm function.

Reproductive Health is a Shared Priority

Fertility has never been a one-sided issue and treating it as a woman’s issue was never accurate, only convenient. The conversation is finally becoming a shared one. As testosterone levels fall and sperm quality declines with age, men planning a family have every reason to treat their reproductive health with the same seriousness as women. That starts with recognising the symptoms, seeking evaluation early, and understanding that effective treatments are available.