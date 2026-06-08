WATCH: Manav Suthar creates HISTORY in one-off Test vs Afghanistan, become first Indian in THIS decade to…

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar rewrote history on Day 3 of one-off Test against Afghanistan when he claimed a five-wicket haul to bundle out the visitors for 152.





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Manav Suthar celebrates after claiming a five-wicket against Afghanistan on Day 3 of One-off Test on Monday. (Photo: PTI)





India vs Afghanistan 2026 One-off Test: Rajasthan and Gujarat Titans left-arm spinner Manav Suthar made it a debut to savour for generations as he completed his maiden five-wicket haul on Day 3 of one-off Test vs Afghanistan at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Monday. Suthar is the 7th Indian and 10th bowler in the history of Test cricket to claim five-wicket haul on debut.

He ended up with incredible figures of 6 for 33 in 22 overs with 10 maidens as Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan were bundled out for only 152 to follow-on after conceding a massive lead of 412 runs in the first innings. Indian skipper Shubman Gill had no hesitation in asking Afghanistan to bat once again, just ahead of the lunch break on Day 3 of the Test match.

Suthar, who had claimed three wickets on Day 2 of the Test match, add the wicket of Sharafuddin Ashraf – caught behind by Rishabh Pant for 11 to begin his wickets hunt on third day. In his next over, Suthar dismissed Afghanistan’s top-scorer Rahmat Shah, bowled around his legs for 60 to claim his 5th wicket on Test debut.

WATCH Manav Suthar dismiss Rahmat Shah HERE…

The fifth one always hits different A moment Manav Suthar will replay for the rest of his life ️ Updates ▶️ https://t.co/Au50EfVM30#TeamIndia | #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/yUo8AsXHZu — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2026

Suthar became the 7th Indian bowler and first in this decade after Amit Mishra, who had claimed 5/71 on debut against Australia in 2008 to claim a five-wicket haul in his maiden Test match. He then dismissed Mohammed Saleem leg before a duck to complete a six-wicket haul and ended up as the second-best figures by an Indian bowler on Test debut in the 28 years after former leg-spinner Narendra Hirwani.

The GT left-arm spinner ended up with 6/33 while Hirwani had 8 for 61 in the historic 16-wicket haul on debut against West Indies in Chennai in 1998. Suthar surpassed the record of Abid Ali, who had claimed 6 for 55 against Australia in Adelaide in 1967.

Also Read | IND Vs ENG, One-off Test day 2: Manav Suthar’s brilliant debut performance pushes Afghanistan to the edge

Here are Indian bowlers to register five-wicket haul in Test debut innings

Name Figures Against Mohammad Nissar 5/93 England (1932) Vaman Kumar 5/64 Pakistan (1961) Abid Ali 6/55 Australia (1967) Dilip Doshi 6/103 Australia (1979) Narendra Hirwani 8/61 West Indies (1988) Amit Mishra 5/71 Australia (2008) Manav Suthar 6/33 Afghanistan (2026)

He had also become the 8th Indian bowler to claim a wicket in his opening over on Test debut. The last Indian to achieve this feat was Tinu Yohanan against England in 2001 Test match.