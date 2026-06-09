After Suryakumar Yadav, THIS star cricketer could lose his CAPTAINCY due to…

England captain Ben Stokes along with all-rounder Gus Atkinson was involved in a ‘nightclub incident’ after winning first Test vs New Zealand at Lord’s last week.





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England all-rounder could lose his captaincy. (Photo: IANS)





England vs New Zealand 2026: Just days earlier, Indian T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav was sacked as captain after leading Team India to the T20 World Cup 2026 title earlier this year. Following Suryakumar Yadav, another high-profile skipper is set to lose his captaincy and that is England’s Ben Stokes. The English team had hammered New Zealand by 115 runs in the first Test of the three-match series at Lord’s last week.

Following the Test wins, Stokes and Gus Atkinson – who had claimed a five-wicket haul – visited a night club in London and the duo are being investigated for an ‘incident’ at the club on early hours of Monday morning. The incident was described by the England Cricket Board (ECB) as ‘a breach of team protocols’ and could be serious enough for Stokes to lose his England captaincy.

The ECB said on Monday evening that the incident has been referred to the Cricket Regulator and both Stokes and Atkinson are set to miss the second Test, starting at The Oval on June 17, while the investigation takes place. Stokes and Atkinson were now hurt in the incident, which was reportedly a brawl with players from Saracens Rugby Club.

“The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Men’s Test against New Zealand,” the ECB’s statement said.

“Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place. We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course. The Cricket Regulator has been informed and we will provide a further update when possible,” the statement added.

Also Read | ENG Vs NZ, 1st Test: Ollie Robinson sensational all-round performance leads England to comprehensive 115-run win at Lord’s

Saracens subsequently confirmed that ‘an academy player connected to (the club)’ had been involved in an incident on ‘Sunday evening’. England cricket team had enforced a midnight curfew for players and staff after their tour to Australia this winter, where their players off-field behaviour came under criticism, and the timing of the latest incident involving captain Stokes will definitely embarrass the ECB.

Harry Brook was fined and reprimanded after a late-night incident on the Ashes 2025-26 tour involving a bouncer which also saw Jacob Bethell warned for his conduct, while Ben Duckett was visibly drunk when filmed by a fan during a controversial mid-series break to Noosa.

Stokes had revealed last year that he had given up alcohol, but said during his post-match press conference on Sunday afternoon that he was looking forward to sharing ‘a proper beer with the boys’ in the dressing room after England had wrapped up a much-needed win.

“I knew how big this game was in terms of the result and how it was going to be perceived externally if it didn’t go well, but now it’s gone well. I probably won’t be real happy and smiling until I get up there and share a proper beer with the boys,” Stokes said.