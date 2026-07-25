Commonwealth Games 2026: India’s full schedule for today, TV timings and more

Here is the full schedule of the Indian athletes in action at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland
Published: July 25, 2026, 3:49 PM IST
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The schedule for today at the 2026 Commonwealth Games features an exciting lineup of events, with Indian athletes competing across lawn bowls, swimming, boxing, gymnastics, and wheelchair 3×3 basketball.
The action starts early in lawn bowls, with Men’s Singles matches featuring Northern Ireland against Tonga at 1:00 PM, followed by Scotland taking on Fiji at 2:25 PM. India enters the lawn bowls greens at 3:50 PM, when the Indian team faces Tonga in the Women’s Pairs event.
Later in the evening, at 7:30 PM, India competes against Malaysia in Round 3 of the Men’s Singles.
India’s swimmers take to the pool during the afternoon heats from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Focus will be on Aryan Nehra and Dhakshan Shashikumar as they race in the Men’s 400m Freestyle heats scheduled for 4:19 PM. The swimming finals and medal ceremonies are set for late night starting at 11:37 PM.
In combat sports, boxer Sachin steps into the ring at 4:00 PM for his Men’s 60kg Round of 32 bout against Canada’s Keoma-Al-Ahmadieh. More boxing action continues in the late session from 10:30 PM to 12:30 AM.
Also Read: Who is Jhandu Kumar, who won Commonwealth Games 2026 Bronze medal for India
Team sports feature India in Wheelchair 3×3 Basketball, where they go up against Wales between 4:35 PM and 4:55 PM. Meanwhile, netball fans can watch England face Northern Ireland from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM.
Gymnastics covers a major part of the day, starting with the Women’s Team Final & Individual Qualification from 2:30 PM to 6:30 PM, where Indian gymnasts are tentatively expected to participate. The second session of the Women’s Team Final runs from 8:20 PM through 1:15 AM.
When and where to watch?
All the Indian athletes, who will be in action at the Commonwealth Games 2026, can be watched live on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network.