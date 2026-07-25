Commonwealth Games 2026: India’s full schedule for today, TV timings and more

Here is the full schedule of the Indian athletes in action at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/sports/commonwealth-games-2026-indias-full-schedule-for-today-tv-timings-and-more-8483659/ Copy









India’s Jadumani Singh during the men’s 55kg round of 32 boxing match against Scotland’s Aaron Cullen at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday, July 24, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)





The schedule for today at the 2026 Commonwealth Games features an exciting lineup of events, with Indian athletes competing across lawn bowls, swimming, boxing, gymnastics, and wheelchair 3×3 basketball.

The action starts early in lawn bowls, with Men’s Singles matches featuring Northern Ireland against Tonga at 1:00 PM, followed by Scotland taking on Fiji at 2:25 PM. India enters the lawn bowls greens at 3:50 PM, when the Indian team faces Tonga in the Women’s Pairs event.

Later in the evening, at 7:30 PM, India competes against Malaysia in Round 3 of the Men’s Singles.

India’s swimmers take to the pool during the afternoon heats from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Focus will be on Aryan Nehra and Dhakshan Shashikumar as they race in the Men’s 400m Freestyle heats scheduled for 4:19 PM. The swimming finals and medal ceremonies are set for late night starting at 11:37 PM.

In combat sports, boxer Sachin steps into the ring at 4:00 PM for his Men’s 60kg Round of 32 bout against Canada’s Keoma-Al-Ahmadieh. More boxing action continues in the late session from 10:30 PM to 12:30 AM.

Also Read: Who is Jhandu Kumar, who won Commonwealth Games 2026 Bronze medal for India

Team sports feature India in Wheelchair 3×3 Basketball, where they go up against Wales between 4:35 PM and 4:55 PM. Meanwhile, netball fans can watch England face Northern Ireland from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM.

Gymnastics covers a major part of the day, starting with the Women’s Team Final & Individual Qualification from 2:30 PM to 6:30 PM, where Indian gymnasts are tentatively expected to participate. The second session of the Women’s Team Final runs from 8:20 PM through 1:15 AM.

When and where to watch?

All the Indian athletes, who will be in action at the Commonwealth Games 2026, can be watched live on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network.