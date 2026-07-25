India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I Toss update: ZIM to bowl first

India head into the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club with momentum on their side. Holding a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series, a victory today will secure an unassailable 2-0 series win for the Men in Blue.

In the 1st T20I, India delivered a completely dominant performance to register a seven-wicket win. Bowling first, the Indian attack suffocated the hosts, restricting Zimbabwe to 125/7 in their 20 overs. Mayank Yadav led the bowling effort with a Player of the Match performance, while Prince Yadav supported him brilliantly by picking up key wickets to keep the scoring rate under control.

Chasing a modest target of 126, India made quick work of the run chase, wrapping up the match in just 13.2 overs. The standout moment of the innings was young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who played an aggressive knockout knock to record his maiden T20I half-century and take the game completely away from Zimbabwe.

Also Read: India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Weather forecast and pitch report in Harare

Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, need an immediate turnaround to stay alive in the series. Their top-order batters must step up against India’s disciplined pace attack, while their bowlers face the massive task of containing India’s power-hitters early in the innings.

With India firing on all cylinders in both departments, Zimbabwe will need an exceptional all-round effort to stop the visitors from sealing the series today.

India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Toss update

Zimbabwean captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bowl first.

India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I Toss update: Playing XIs

India XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur and Mayank Yadav.

Zimbabwe XI: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani.

When and where to watch?

The entire 3-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe is being broadcasted live on the Zee5 app/website as well as the Unite8 Sports channels on television screens.