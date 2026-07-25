The Times of Bengal

Devendra Fadnavis may become next Education Minister: Sanjay Raut makes big claim after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Posted on by admintob


Devendra Fadnavis may become next Education Minister: Sanjay Raut makes big claim after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation






devendra fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis may become next Education Minister: Sanjay Raut makes big claim after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation | Image: ANI


NEET Paper Leak: Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday tendered his resignation as the Union Education Minister amid the ongoing protests over the NEET paper leak. The resignation comes after weeks of student protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar seeking his resignation over competitive exam irregularities, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak. Following the major development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has made big claimed that Devendra Fadnavis could become the next Education Minister of the country after the resignation of Pradhan.


Read more:
Dharmendra Pradhan resignation: Priyanka Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and more REACT as Education Minister resigns





Source link

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *