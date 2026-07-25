Devendra Fadnavis may become next Education Minister: Sanjay Raut makes big claim after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation





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Devendra Fadnavis may become next Education Minister: Sanjay Raut makes big claim after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation | Image: ANI





NEET Paper Leak: Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday tendered his resignation as the Union Education Minister amid the ongoing protests over the NEET paper leak. The resignation comes after weeks of student protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar seeking his resignation over competitive exam irregularities, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak. Following the major development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has made big claimed that Devendra Fadnavis could become the next Education Minister of the country after the resignation of Pradhan.