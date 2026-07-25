What is happening in Jantar Mantar after Dharmendra Pradhan announces resignation?

Mobile networks have been jammed in and around Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Saturday as students and protesters celebrated Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.



Meanwhile, heavy po





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CJP Protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. ANI





Mobile networks have been jammed in and around Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Saturday as students and protesters celebrated Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

Meanwhile, heavy police deployment was seen in Delhi to control the cheering crowds. In a bid to control the situation if things got out of hand, police have deployed riot control vehicles as well.

This is a developing story.