‘We have two more demands’: CJP Leader Abhijeet Dipke after Dharmendra Pradhan steps down as Education Minister

New Delhi: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday over the NEET paper leak row, saying it is not a matter of “individual prestige” for him. Pradhan said he is disturb





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New Delhi: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday over the NEET paper leak row, saying it is not a matter of “individual prestige” for him. Pradhan said he is disturbed to see the series of events that have unfolded in the last 10 days and sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reacting to the resignation, CJP Leader Abhijeet Dipke stated that,” We have two more demands. We won’t go like this. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. But the families of the children who committed suicide should receive compensation of one crore rupees. They should get it. One crore rupees compensation to all those families. And second, these police goons who acted on the 20th. Action must be taken against the police officers for that.”