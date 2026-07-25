Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said he has submitted his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, He announced on Saturday, July 25, that he was “saddened” by the series of incidents that u





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/dharmendra-pradhan-resignation-priyanka-chopra-vaani-kapoor-sonakshi-sinha-and-more-react-as-education-minister-resigns-8483652/ Copy









Celebrities welcome Dharmendra Pradhan’s exit as Education Minister (PC: Twitter)





Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said he has submitted his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, He announced on Saturday, July 25, that he was “saddened” by the series of incidents that unfolded over the past 10 days, leading to growing public and political pressure.

Following the announcement, reactions poured in from various sections, including celebrities from the entertainment industry. Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha, Samay Raina, and other public figures joined the online conversation, sharing their views on the development.

See celebrities’ reactions here

*This copy is getting updated.*