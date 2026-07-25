Who is Jhandu Kumar, who won Commonwealth Games 2026 Bronze medal for India

Jhandu Kumar is an Indian para-powerlifter who brought pride to the nation by winning a bronze medal in the men’s heavyweight category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. His podium finish opened India’s medal account at the tournament. Competing in the Men’s 72 kg division, Jhandu registered a best lift of 190 kg to score 130.9 points, narrowly missing out on the silver medal by just 0.1 point.

The Para Powerlifter was always destined for big success. Those who watched him during his initial days knew that he would make India proud. Back in 2025, Jhandu lifted 205kg to set a national record before improving his own mark with a 206kg lift at the Khelo India Para Games.

He is also a 2025 Beijing World Cup Bronze medallist and now he has added a Commonwealth Bronze on his catalogue.

Jhandu Kumar’s initial struggles

Born on January 1, 1997, in Harnaut, Nalanda district, Bihar, Jhandu was affected by polio from birth. Coming from a humble background as the son of a vegetable vendor, he faced steep financial hardships early on. To support his household, he used to travel around 20 kilometers daily to buy vegetables in Bihar Sharif, bring them back to his village, and sell them in the local market.

To sustain his training and high-protein diet, which cost around INR 1,000 per day against his daily earnings of INR 400 to INR 500, Jhandu later started driving an e-rickshaw.

However, long working hours left him exhausted, making it difficult to find time for the gym. In a desperate move to continue pursuing his sporting dreams, he sold his e-rickshaw in 2023 to finance his participation in the National Para Powerlifting Championship.

How things turned around?

Jhandu started his athletic journey in 2017 as a para-athletics competitor in the F55 shot put and discus throw events, winning several district and state medals. Strength training during this phase built his passion for powerlifting.

Although he failed to secure a valid lift at his initial National Championship attempt, the setback opened a major door. Paralympic bronze medalist Rajinder Singh Rahelu spotted Jhandu’s raw talent and invited him to train at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Centre of Excellence in Gandhinagar.

Under Coach Rahelu’s guidance, Jhandu transformed into a top-tier powerlifter. In 2025, he set a National Record with a 205 kg lift at the National Championships and later improved it to 206 kg at the Khelo India Para Games.

His international breakthrough came in 2025 with a bronze medal at the Beijing World Cup and a 5th-place finish at the World Championships. He carried this momentum into 2026, winning bronze at the Asia Oceania Championship and securing gold at the National Championship before making history at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Jhandu is now focused on representing India at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games.