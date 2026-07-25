Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Sonam Wangchuk’s FIRST REACTION, says ‘direct democracy, straight from streets’

IT’S A VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY

direct democracy… straight from the streets.

It’s a victory of peace, patience & persévérance.

Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation.… pic.twitter.com/rSLOfvba2R

— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 25, 2026