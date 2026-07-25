Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Sonam Wangchuk’s FIRST REACTION, says ‘direct democracy, straight from streets’
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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Sonam Wangchuk’s FIRST REACTION, says ‘direct democracy, straight from streets’
IT’S A VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY
direct democracy… straight from the streets.
It’s a victory of peace, patience & persévérance.
Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation.… pic.twitter.com/rSLOfvba2R
— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 25, 2026