The Times of Bengal

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Sonam Wangchuk’s FIRST REACTION, says ‘direct democracy, straight from streets’

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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Sonam Wangchuk’s FIRST REACTION, says ‘direct democracy, straight from streets’






Sonam Wangchuk

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Sonam Wangchuk’s FIRST REACTION, says ‘direct democracy, straight from streets’ | Image: Sonam’d X handle


Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Sonam Wangchuk’s FIRST REACTION, says ‘direct democracy, straight from streets’


Read more:
Dharmendra Pradhan resignation LIVE: Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister, Abhijeet Dipke issues first reaction





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