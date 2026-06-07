Here is everything you need to know about Thomas Tuchel’s England’s preview, squad and schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2026 starting later this month





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/sports/england-at-the-fifa-world-cup-2026-preview-squad-and-schedule-all-you-need-to-know-8439394/ Copy









Harry Kane and Kobie Mainoo during England’s most recent victory in a friendly against New Zealand. (Image credits: England Football Team)





England enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup under an absolutely different outlook than the previous years. Following the appointment of Thomas Tuchel, the Three Lions have shifted from the conservative, possession-heavy structures of previous major tournaments toward a more direct and high-pressing side.

The 26-man roster picked by Thomas Tuchel features several highly debated exclusions, indicating Tuchel’s refusal to rely on some proven names.

Phil Foden and Cole Palmer are the most notable absentees, both left out following inconsistent domestic campaigns which Tuchel took full notice of and acted accordingly. Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben White, and Jarrod Bowen were all left out as the coaching staff preferred to go with more mobile central defenders.

Despite these omissions, the squad maintains a formidable core. Jordan Pickford remains the presumptive number one in goal, while John Stones will lead a backline featuring Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa and a fit-again Reece James.

Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham will command the central spaces, with Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo expected to play a prominent role in possession. Up front, captain Harry Kane spearheads the attack alongside Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon. Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins will provide direct central alternatives from the bench.

Under Tuchel’s coaching, England will be hoping to reach their first final since winning the competition way back in 1966. They looked extremely close to win the 2018 edition in Russia but they eventually finished fourth. In the previous edition at Qatar, the Three Lions got knocked out from the quarter-finals after losing to eventual runners-up France by 2-1.

But with Thomas Tuchel at the wheel, England fans will be rooting for him to bring the World Cup trophy back home.

England at the FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Man City).

Defenders: Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), John Stones (Man City), Marc Guehi (Man City), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Nico O’Reilly (Man City), Djed Spence (Tottenham), Tino Livramento (Newcastle).

Midfielders: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Ivan Toney (Al Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Noni Madueke (Arsenal).

England at the FIFA World Cup 2026: Schedule

England vs Algeria: Thursday, June 18 from 1:30AM (IST) onwards

England vs Ghana: Wednesday, June 24 from 1:30PM (IST) onwards

England vs Panama: Sunday, June 28 from 2:30AM (IST) onwards

Where to watch England’s FIFA World Cup 2026 matches?

All of England’s FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be broadcasted live on the Zee5 app/website as well as the Unite8 sports network channels on television screens.