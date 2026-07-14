India vs England 1st ODI Predicted 11: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah IN, Ishan Kishan OUT, Shivam Dube may…

IND vs ENG 2026 1st ODI: Shubman Gill’s Team India will be boosted by addition of star players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the first game vs England at Edgbaston on Tuesday.





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Rohit Sharma (right) and Virat Kohli at a practice session at Edgbaston on Monday. (Source: X)





IND vs ENG 2026 1st ODI: Indian cricket fans will be really excited with ‘RoKo’ or Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set to be back in action in international cricket as Team Indian begin a three-match ODI series against England at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday. Along with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is also returning to ODI cricket for the first time after the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss.

The entry of Kohli and Bumrah into the playing 11 will mean that the likes of Yashasvi Jasiwal, Ishan Kishan and Gurnoor Brar could be sent to the sidelines. With Kishan out of the side, KL Rahul will be expected to take back the wicketkeeping gloves for the ODI series opener on Tuesday.

Bumrah, who was rested for ODI series vs Afghanistan as well as T20I series vs Ireland and England, will be playing his first ODI match in over 950 days. He is set to partner Arshdeep Singh and Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna, who had claimed a five-wicket haul in his last ODI match vs Afghanistan last month.

Shubman Gill’s Team India will also miss the services of Hardik Pandya, ruled out of the series with injury. The team management will have to decide between either spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar or Shivam Dube as replacement of Pandya in the playing 11.

Indian T20I captain Shreyas Iyer will also retain his place in the middle-order. In spite of losing the series 4-0 to England, Iyer was the leading run-getter for Team India with 218 run in 5 innings at an average of 54.5.

He was the second highest run-scorer in the T20I series only behind England captain Harry Brook, who had notched up 229 runs in 4 innings at an average of 114.5. The English side will have all-rounder Jacob Bethell as the new opening partner of Ben Duckett in the one-dayers.

Bethell will be Duckett’s fifth different opening partner since the start of 2025. Jos Buttler, who scored a brilliant century in the 5th T20I match last week will go down to the middle order.

England will also be boosted by the addition of veteran batter Joe Root in the middle-order to bolster their batting strength.

! RoKo, Captain Gill and Bumrah are all set to light up the #ENGvIND ODI series. Watch the 1st ODI tomorrow, 2:30 PM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV… pic.twitter.com/XhoNBRslOc — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 13, 2026

India vs England 2026 1st ODI match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Shivam Dube/Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna/Gurnoor Brar

England: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid