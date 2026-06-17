‘If India were attacked, we would help’: US President Trump makes big statement during meet with PM Modi at G7 Summit

During a high-stakes meeting at the G7 Summit in France, US President Donald Trump delivered a major strategic statement, promising that the US “would be there to help” if India were ever attacked, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a tough negotiator.





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Donald Trump. PTI/File image





G7 Summit 2026: In a significant global development, US President Donald Trump said US would “be there for India” if it is ever attacked even if there is no written agreement. In the recent development, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit on Wednesday, discussing several key issues including welfare of seafarers, defence relationships and trade deals, among others. Here are all the details you need to know about what happened between US President Donald Trump and PM Modi at G7 Summit, France.

What US President Donald Trump said on meeting PM Modi?

US President Donald Trump said, “He (PM Modi) is a very tough negotiator. He’s one of the toughest, actually. He’s the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice. He’s like an angel. But, actually, he’s as tough. He’s as tough as they come. He looks so good. So he gets you by surprise. But there’s few people like this. People say, ‘He’s such a nice man.’ I say, ‘He’s very tough’… We’ll be going to India sometime in the future.”

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What PM Modi said on meeting Donald Trump?

“Mr. President, you made tremendous efforts toward reaching this understanding and agreement, and I am confident that the issue of seafarers’ welfare will receive the highest priority during the implementation of this agreement. Once again, I deeply appreciate and commend your efforts in restoring peace and in working toward lasting peace and stability in West Asia,” Modi said during bilateral meet with Trump.

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The meeting in Evian was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since their summit meeting last February. It comes amid discussions on a possible trade agreement and as diplomatic efforts continue to address the crisis in West Asia.

Prime Minister Modi also commended Trump for the progress that has been made in the efforts to restore peace in West Asia.

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“A new hope for peace and stability in the region has been rekindled and I am confident that this will lead to a longstanding peace in the region. You and I agree that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy. India has consistently emphasised the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and we should work together with particular emphasis on this issue,” emphasised PM Modi.