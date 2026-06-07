NEET-UG 2026: What is NTA’s ‘Zero Trust Architecture’ for securing exam question papers? Here’s what NTA is planning

In the wake of the NEET-UG 2026 leak, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is redesigning its system to rely on secure, blind processes rather than individual trust, utilizing a centralized question repository and AI translations.





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NTA said strict legal action would be taken against individuals and groups spreading fraudulent claims. File image/PTI





NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case: In a significant development for students from across the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is moving toward a radical restructuring of India’s largest entrance examination system following intense scrutiny over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. To restore integrity and secure the examination process, the agency is actively working to dismantle its traditional framework. The ultimate goal is to eliminate systemic vulnerabilities so that no single individual possesses complete access to comprehensive information regarding any given exam, thereby neutralizing the risk of internal leaks.

What is Zero Trust Architecture of NTA?

As part of this overhaul, government officials indicate that the NTA is considering the implementation of a “Zero Trust Architecture,” a design that prioritizes automated processes over individual human reliance. Under the current setup, subject matter experts are explicitly assigned to write questions for specific tests like NEET or JEE.

The proposed system will completely blind this process: experts will create questions without knowing which exam they are intended for, and their contributions will be funneled directly into a massive, centralized question repository to ensure absolute confidentiality.

NTA vows fair NEET-UG 2026 re-test on June 21

Reiterating its commitment to conduct a fair, secure and credible exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday advised all National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination aspirants to ignore rumours about an alleged “leak” ahead of the June 21 test. The Agency said the integrity of the examination process is fully intact, and every safeguard is in place to ensure a fair and secure examination for all candidates.

Also read: How Rajasthan’s 410-question guess paper allegedly triggered the NEET-UG 2026 leak; here’s what we know

The NTA, in a message on its official account on X, said it has noted certain messages circulating on social media and messaging platforms claiming a “leak”, advance access, or “sale” of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination question paper.

Also read: NTA issues clarification over NEET UG 2026 cancellation; new dates to be announced on…

“These claims are false, fraudulent, and intended to mislead. Such content is the work of organised cheating rackets that prey on the anxiety of students and their families. Their objective is to extort money by selling fake ‘papers’, and every such claim circulating is a fabrication,” the NTA said.

When is NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled?

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, with admit cards expected to be issued by June 14. The agency had cancelled the original examination on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak, prompting widespread concern among candidates and their families.