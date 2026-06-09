BAN Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s men become the first Bangladeshi team in 21 years to…

After a wait of 22 years, since the legendary 2005 NatWest triumph in Cardiff, Bangladesh won a 50-over match against the mighty Australians in the 1st of a 3-match match home ODI at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s side will be remembered as a special team in the Bangla Tigers’ cricket history.

Australia are playing this series without their key and senior players who are either injured or rested for the series. More so, the exit of Mitchell Marsh from the Aussies’ entire tour of Pakistan and Bangladesh has heavily affected the side.

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5 days ago, the reigning ODI World champions lost their first-ever ODI away ODI series against Pakistan, today they lost to Bangladesh after a gap of 2 decades. The Bangla Tigers also required a bit of luck as the weather also aided their cause for a 86-run victory through the Duckworth Lewis Method.

What happened in the match?

Josh Inglis’s decision to field first yielded an early breakthrough when Saif Hassan departed in the second over but Bangladesh quickly brought the momentum back. Opener Tanzid Hasan cracked a fluent 44-ball 54 while skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto anchored the innings with a steady 67.

Their aggressive approach set a strong platform, though the hosts briefly lost their way. The quick dismissals of Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy triggered a mid-innings wobble, causing Bangladesh to slip from 106/2 to 140/4.

However, Mosaddek Hossain completely shifted the narrative. Arriving lower down the order, the veteran batsman launched a fierce counter-attack, smashing an unbeaten 86 off 70 deliveries.

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Alongside the tail, Mosaddek looted 70 runs from the final ten overs, expertly handling a disciplined death-overs spell from Nathan Ellis to carry the hosts to a formidable 284/8.

Australia’s pursuit of 285 disintegrated from the outset. Taskin Ahmed struck gold on the very first delivery of the innings, removing Matthew Short for a golden duck, before Mustafizur Rahman trapped Marnus Labuschagne for 2 to leave the visitors reeling at 2/2.

From there, pacer Nahid Rana dismantled the middle order. Relying on raw pace and steep bounce, Rana tore through the Australian lineup to finish with exceptional figures of 4/42.

Cameron Green waged a lonely battle with a resilient half-century, but found no support from the other end. Australia had crumbled to 191/9 in 42.2 overs when heavy rain permanently halted play. Well behind the DLS par score, the visitors conceded a historic 86-run defeat, handing Bangladesh a 1-0 lead.

The second ODI will take place on Thursday, June 11, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.