IND-A Vs SL-A Tri-series: Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 21st List A century against Sri Lanka

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 101 helped him reach 5161 runs in 96 List A matches for state and country. He scored 15 centuries for Maharashtra, 4 for India A and 1 each for India B and India’s senior team





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India’s Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates after scoring a century during the second ODI cricket match between India and South Africa at the Nava Raipur International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday, December 03, 2025. (Photo: IANS)





After a dismal outing in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2026 season, Ruturaj Gaikwad struck a fantastic century in the opening match of the tri-series between India A, Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. Gaikwad, who came in as a replacement for the injured Riyan Parag, provided much needed stability to the boys in blue in the 1st innings against the Lankans at the Dambulla International Stadium.

Ruturaj Gaikwad came into the crease at a crucial juncture of the game when India were reduced to 16/2 in 4.1 overs due to the ferocious start from the Sri Lanka A bowlers Chamika Karunaratne and Mohamed Siraz who took the important wickets of openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (14 off 12) and Prabhsimran Singh (2 off 11) respectively.

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The ship was then steadied by Gaikwad and Priyansh Arya, stitching a 53-run partnership before the latter’s departure for a run-a-ball 32. With India losing 3 wickets at 69 within 13 overs, Ruturaj Gaikwad needed someone to support him from the other end and it arrived in the form of captain Tilak Varma.

The captain and vice-captain duo stitched 150 runs together with Ruturaj Gaikwad getting to triple figures off 112 balls. This was the Mumbai-born batter’s 21st List A century and 4th overall in an India A shirt. Although Gaikwad got out two balls later for 101 off 114, his knock ensured a 250+ total for the visitors.

Skipper Tilak Varma added 60 off 97 while quickfire knocks from Ayush Badoni (24 off 18) and Suryansh Shedge (26 off 14) took India A to a formidable total of 277.

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Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 101 helped him reach 5161 runs in 96 List A matches for state and country. He scored 15 centuries for Maharashtra, 4 for India A and 1 each for India B and India’s senior team.

IND-A Vs SL-A, Tri-series: Playing XIs

India A XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (C), Ayush Badoni, Anukul Roy, Suryansh Shedge, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam