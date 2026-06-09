Is Stalin’s DMK trying to topple Vijay’s govt in Tamil Nadu? Here’s what DMK has said

DMK has stated that it initially planned to refrain from criticizing the new government for six months, but the worsening situation in the state forced it. Scroll down to know more.





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Vijay vs DMK in Tamil Nadu





Vijay Vs Stalin in Tamil Nadu: In a significant development in the politics of Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has clarified party president MK Stalin’s recent remarks about the TVK government. Stating that he had no intention of suggesting any attempt to topple the C Joseph Vijay-led administration, the TN opposition party has claimed that the former Chief Minister’s comments were taken completely out of context and twisted by others. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent development in Tamil Nadu politics between MK Stalin’s DMK and Joseph Vijay’s TVK.

What DMK said on Vijay’s TVK government?

Senior DMK leader and former minister Thangam Thennarasu emphasized in a statement on X that “there was no ‘intent to dissolve or topple the government’ behind Stalin’s comments.”

The DMK explained that while Stalin initially planned to refrain from criticizing the new government for six months, the worsening situation in the state forced the opposition to speak out.

Also read: ‘I believe you too will soon learn’: How former Tamil Nadu CM Stalin wished Vijay on becoming new CM

According to the party, Former TN CM Stalin did not say the government “would collapse in three months.” Instead, he meant that the current administration is “heading towards a state where it may not even last three months,” expressing deep concern over its overall performance rather than predicting an actual collapse.

“He had said, ‘We will not criticise and speak about this government for up to six months.’ However, seeing murders, robberies, machete attacks, drug trafficking, petrol bomb incidents, power cuts, farmers’ protests and sexual violence occurring regularly, he questioned how the opposition could remain silent. In that context, he remarked that the government appeared to be moving towards a situation where its survival beyond three months itself seemed uncertain,” the statement read.

Also read: Tamil Nadu CM ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay takes big call before assuming office, resigns from THIS assembly seat

What DMK said on ‘collapse’ of TVK government in three months?

“However, news is being twisted and spread as though he said the government would collapse in three months”, DMK said in its statement.