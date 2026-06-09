Meet Arjun Rampal ex-wife, national snooker champion, Miss India 1986, after divorce she works as.., name is..

As Arjun Rampal’s personal life returns to the spotlight after he opened up about the “darkest phase” of his life and the emotional turmoil he underwent, many fans have become curious about his first





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Mehr Jesia and Arjun Rampal (PC- Instagram)





As Arjun Rampal’s personal life returns to the spotlight after he opened up about the “darkest phase” of his life and the emotional turmoil he underwent, many fans have become curious about his first wife. Long before her marriage to the Bollywood actor, she had already established herself as one of India’s most successful and influential models.

Who was Arjun Rampal’s first wife?

Mehr Jesia was a leading name in the Indian fashion industry during the 1980s and 1990s. She rose to fame after winning the Femina Miss India title and later represented India at the Miss Universe pageant in 1986. At a time when the Indian modelling industry was still evolving, Mehr emerged as one of the country’s first supermodels and became a familiar face on magazine covers, fashion runways and advertising campaigns.

Her success helped pave the way for future generations of Indian models, making her one of the most respected figures in the industry.

Alongside contemporaries such as Madhu Sapre, Feroze Gujral, Shyamolie Verma, and Abba Bredmeyer, Mehr helped redefine Indian fashion globally. Besides her striking features and timeless beauty, she also became one of the most sought-after models of her time, gracing the covers of several leading fashion magazines and walking the runway for some of the biggest designers in the industry.

Not many know, before her successful modeling career, Mehr was a competitive swimmer. In her early days, she had a liking for various kinds of sports. She was a national snooker champion and state-level badminton player.

Mehr Jesia and Arjun Rampal both came from the world of modelling, and after knowing each other for some time, they tied the knot in 1998, when Arjun was just 24 years old. The duo soon became one of the industry’s prominent power couples. The couple later also embraced parenthood, and they have two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra.

Mehr and Arjun Rampal’s seperation

After nearly two decades together, Mehr and Arjun announced their separation in a joint statement, which read, “After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share that all journeys have different paths, and we feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it comes to us; we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones as we embark upon a new journey. Both of us, being extremely private people, feel strange to be making this statement, but such are the circumstances of our lives. Where the truth can get distorted and lost. We are a family; our love for each other is forever intact, and we shall always be there for one another and, most importantly, for our children, Mahikaa and Myra. We would therefore appreciate our privacy through this time. Thank all for their support. Relationships can end, but love lives on. We won’t be commenting on this any further.”

While the couple chose not to disclose the exact reason for their separation, reports suggested that differences grew over time. Recalling a fight, a filmmaker close to them was quoted as saying:

“They were fighting so loudly and throwing things at each other that the neighbours threatened to complain to the police, as it wasn’t the first fight of its kind. Mehr apologised profusely to them, and immediately after that, Arjun moved into a five-star service apartment for a week.”

Another report claimed, “Mehr had learned that Arjun and Sussanne Khan were still meeting secretly and were close friends. She was traumatised as she had believed Arjun when he said he was a changed man and that everything would be fine.”

Soon, Mehr stepped away from modelling and transitioned into film production. In 2006, she co-produced the film I See You along with Arjun Rampal under their banner Chasing Ganesha. The film starred Arjun Rampal, Vipasha Agarwal, Sonali Kulkarni, and Boman Irani.