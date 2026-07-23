After Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt backs students’ protest; shares heartfelt note on Instagram: ‘Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us’





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/alia-bhatt-voices-support-for-students-protest-after-police-action-the-future-is-theirs-8481617/ Copy









Alia Bhatt





The student-led protest demanding reforms in the education system continues to draw support from Bollywood, with Alia Bhatt becoming the latest celebrity to back the movement publicly. Her statement comes days after videos of the police action during the students’ march sparked widespread debate on social media. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared an emotional note dedicated to the protesting students, praising their courage and determination.

“The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family’s hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them,” she wrote.

Calling the students an inspiration, the actor added, “Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country’s tomorrow. For the students. By the students. The future is theirs. Jai Hind.”

Alia’s statement comes a day after Salman Khan also extended his support to the students. In a social media post, Salman described paper leaks as “a very serious issue” and praised students for peacefully demanding a better education system.

He also urged political parties not to politicise the movement, saying the issue should remain focused on students and education reforms. The actor expressed hope that the government would address the concerns and work towards strengthening India’s education system.

The protest has also received support from Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem, who joined students at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar during the early hours of Thursday to express solidarity.

Over the past few days, several members of the film fraternity, including Rajkummar Rao, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, have also spoken in favour of the students and called for reforms in the examination system.

The ongoing demonstrations, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), are demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the education system and have now received support from several public figures across the country.