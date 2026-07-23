Explained: What Is Rule 267? Why AAP, Congress, and several MPs are demanding discussion under Rule 267 instead of debate on NEET paper leak

The alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy has evolved into one of the biggest education and political flashpoints in India, triggering nationwide protests, political confrontations, and growing public outrage.





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NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Row: Amid the ongoing protests over NEET UG 2026 exam paper leaks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made an important statement. PM Modi stated that “welfare and future of youths” are of utmost priority for the government. PM Modi even stated that the Centre has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, and also issued a warning to those trying to harm the future of youth.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi said, “Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard.” Furthermore, he emphasised that the step is a part of a series of measures by the Central government for “safeguarding the interests of students”.

You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system – and protected every person responsible for it. The students’ demands are clear:

1. Sack Dharmendra Pradhan.

2. Apologise to… https://t.co/0MK4wPMNiK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2026

Issuing a warning, PM Modi said, “Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared.” Several top leaders have condemned PM Modi’s statement. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit back at PM Modi’s tweet and stated, “You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system – and protected every person responsible for it. The students’ demands are clear: 1. Sack Dharmendra Pradhan. 2. Apologise to the students. 3. Take action against those who assaulted them.”

NEET UG paper leak controversy has been a long-standing debatable topic since May. The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET UG) was conducted on May 3 but was later postponed due to the paper leak controversy. Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party, India’s satirical party for the overqualified, underemployed and politically frustrated youth, has been protesting against the NEET Paper leak controversy.