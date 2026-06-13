The Times of Bengal

SIR in Focus: What Is Special Intensive Revision? Manpower, States covered and full timeline explained

Posted on by admintob


SIR is a participative exercise involving all stakeholders including electors, political parties and election officials.

Updated: June 13, 2026, 3:34 PM IST






SIR in Focus: What Is Special Intensive Revision? Manpower, States covered and full timeline explained

SIR in Focus: What Is Special Intensive Revision? Manpower, States covered and full timeline explained(Representational Image)


India, often regarded as the world’s largest democracy, is famous for its diverse culture, vibrant political system, and constitutional values that uphold freedom, equality, and justice. Recently, general elections were held in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. Amid the election season, the word ‘ Special Intensive Revision (SIR)’ trended across social media platforms and news headlines. Several questions lingered in a common man’s mind regarding the Special Intensive Revision. In this article, we have provided you with the necessary details related to Special Intensive Revision.

What do you mean by Special Intensive Revision?

SIR is a participative exercise involving all stakeholders including electors, political parties and election officials. ECI requests all political parties to appoint BLAs for each Polling Booth, in order to ensure full participation of political parties so that SIR is conducted with complete transparency and full participation of political parties.


Read more:
Major relief for Khan Sir, Patna Civil Court stays his arrest, asks police for case diary

On May 14, 2026, the Election Commission of India(ECI), in exercise of its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution of India, Section 21 along with other applicable provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, has ordered Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 16 States and 3 Union Territories (UTs).

“No eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll,” is the key objective of the Special Intensive Revision. Every person who is a citizen of India and who is not less than eighteen years of age on the qualifying date and is not otherwise disqualified under any law shall be entitled to be registered in the electoral roll.

According to the press release published on May 15, during SIR, BLOs will conduct house-to-house enumeration. Every existing elector, whose name exists in the electoral roll, will be made available an Enumeration Form (in duplicate) through BLOs. The elector has to fill the enumeration form, filling his/her required details and has to return one copy to the BLO. Provision will also be given to electors to fill Enumeration Form online during the SIR period.

Enumeration Phase has started for the states of Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Manipur on 30.05.2026. All eligible electors whose Enumeration Forms are received by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) on or before June 28, 2026, will be included in the Draft Electoral Rolls. Electors who are unable to submit their Enumeration Forms by June 28, 2026, may apply through Form 6 along with the prescribed Declaration Form during the claims and objections period.

Both tables given below have been taken from the press release from the Press Information Bulletin(PIB) of the Election Commission.

States/UTs

 

 Qualifying date of SIR Preparation, Training & Printing House to House visits by

BLOs

 Rationalization of Polling Stations Publication of draft Electoral roll Period for filing claims & objections Notice Phase/ disposal of Claims &

objection

 Publication of Final Electoral Roll
  1. Odisha
  2. Mizoram
  3. Sikkim
  4. Manipur
  

01.07.2026

 20.05.2026 to

29.05.2026

 30.05.2026

to 28.06.2026

  

By 28.06.2026

  

05.07.2026

 05.07.2026 to

04.08.2026

 05.07.2026 to

02.09.2026

  

06.09.2026
 

5. DNH & DD

  

01.07.2026

 25.05.2026 to

03.06.2026

 04.06.2026

to 03.07.2026

  

By 03.07.2026

  

10.07.2026

 10.07.2026 to

09.08.2026

 10.07.2026 to

07.09.2026

  

11.09.2026
 

6. Uttarakhand

  

01.07.2026

 29.05.2026 to

07.06.2026

 08.06.2026

to 07.07.2026

  

By 07.07.2026

  

14.07.2026

 14.07.2026 to

13.08.2026

 10.07.2026 to

11.09.2026

  

15.09.2026
  1. Andhra Pradesh
  2. Arunachal Pradesh
  3. Haryana
  4. Chandigarh
  

01.07.2026

 05.06.2026 to

14.06.2026

 15.06.2026

to 14.07.2026

  

By 14.07.2026

  

21.07.2026

 21.07.2026 to

20.08.2026

 21.07.2026 to

18.09.2026

  

22.09.2026
  1. Telangana
  2. Punjab
  

01.10.2026

 15.06.2026 to

24.06.2026

 25.06.2026

to 24.07.2026

  

By 24.07.2026

  

31.07.2026

 31.07.2026 to

30.08.2026

 31.07.2026 to

28.09.2026

  

01.10.2026
  1. Karnataka
  2. Meghalaya
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Jharkhand
  5. Delhi
  

01.10.2026

  

20.06.2026 to

29.06.2026

 30.06.2026

to 29.07.2026

  

By 29.07.2026

  

05.08.2026

  

05.08.2026 to

04.09.2026

  

05.08.2026 to

03.10.2026

  

07.10.2026
 

18. Nagaland

  

01.10.2026

 05.08.2026 to

14.08.2026

 16.08.2026

to 14.09.2026

  

By 14.09.2026

  

20.09.2026

 20.09.2026 to

20.10.2026

 20.09.2026 to

18.11.2026

  

22.11.2026
 

19. Tripura

  

01.10.2026

 05.09.2026 to

14.09.2026

 15.09.2026

to 14.10.2026

  

By 14.10.2026

  

21.10.2026

 21.10.2026 to

20.10.2026

 21.10.2026 to

19.12.2026

  

23.12.2026

Annexure-II

Name of the State/UT Number of

BLOs

 Number of BLAs Electors (as on 12.05.2026)
Andhra Pradesh 46,397 68,868 4,16,16,061
Arunachal Pradesh 2288 3131 8,87,607
Chandigarh 614 1143 5,18,663
DNH & DD 488 466 4,27,849
Haryana 20629 12917 2,06,63,155
Jharkhand 29571 21644 2,64,89,777
Karnataka 59050 25,284 5,55,74,064
Maharashtra 97924 96949 9,86,64,413
Manipur 2996 5003 20,91,999
Meghalaya 3551 0 23,43,252
Mizoram 1353 3430 8,75,004
Nagaland 2432 2623 13,56,858
NCT of Delhi 13026 28881 1,48,23,234
Odisha 38123 8391 3,34,33,659
Punjab 24453 8547 2,14,56,297
Sikkim 572 681 4,71,094
Tripura 3356 6757 28,97,674
Telangana 35985 25886 3,39,20,705
Uttarakhand 11733 21808 79,76,466
Total 3,94,541 3,42,409 36,73,87,831

In the first two phases of the SIR in 13 States/UTs covering nearly 59 crore electors as on the date of order of SIR in the respective States/UTs, over 6.3 lakh BLOs and 9.2 lakh BLAs appointed by political parties were involved in various stages of the SIR process.



Source link

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *