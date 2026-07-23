Delhi Half Marathon 2026 set to be organized on October 18, prize money raised to Rs 25100000

The Delhi Half Marathon 2026 will be the 21st edition of the sporting event which will take place on October 18 this year.





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Delhi Half Marathon 2026 is set to take place on October 18 this year.





The 21st edition of the Delhi Half Marathon is set to held in the Capital on October 18, 2026, the organisers announced in a glittering event on Wednesday night. The registration for Delhi Half Marathon 2026, which is a World Athletics Gold Label race event, will get underway from Thursday. The Delhi Half Marathon has been a consistent fixture in the sporting calendar since it was launched for the first time in 2005.

This World Athletics Gold Label race will start and finish at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with registrations for both physical and virtual categories opening on Thursday at 7am. The race is entering in its third decade and will feature a prize purse of $260,000 or over Rs 2.51 crore, attracting elite and amateur runners from India and across the world.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd, said, “The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is a celebration of purpose in action. Every step brings us together to embrace healthier lifestyles, build stronger communities, and move closer to our shared vision of #RunForZeroHunger. Let’s make every kilometer count towards a healthier, hunger-free India.”

The 2025 edition had witnessed 39,513 participants, including 9,709 women, and raised Rs 4.12 crore for charitable causes, the organizers revealed on Wednesday. The race will also offer complimentary Delhi Metro travel for registered runners on race day, exclusive PUMA race-day T-shirts for Half Marathon and Open 10K participants, and finisher medals crafted using zinc sourced from Hindustan Zinc’s Zawar Mines in Rajasthan.

Dr. Rashmi Singh, Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development, Government of NCT of Delhi, said on Wednesday, “The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon goes beyond being a race by bringing multiple causes to the forefront and creating meaningful impact on the ground. When we speak about women and children, our focus must extend to healthy living, nutrition and addressing challenges such as stunting, undernutrition and anaemia. Initiatives like Nand Ghar demonstrate the power of collaboration in strengthening early childhood care and building healthier communities. A healthy nation requires healthy children, and efforts like the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, which unite institutions, organisations and citizens around a shared purpose, carry immense significance.”

Registrations will open for the Half Marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run, Senior Citizens’ Run, Champions with Disability Run and Virtual Run categories on July 23, subject to category-wise closing dates or availability of slots.