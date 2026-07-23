Hyderabad HORROR: Cabin crew member raped in office cab on way to airport, accused used ‘nature’s call’ excuse before assault

A 23-year-old cab driver has been arrested for allegedly raping a 37-year-old cabin crew member of a private airline after taking her to an isolated location instead of driving her to Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. According to police, the incident happened on July 20 at around 2.40 pm. The woman had boarded a cab arranged by her airline from Shamshabad to reach the airport for her duty. However, the driver allegedly changed the route and drove towards a deserted area near an under-construction site close to the airport. The driver allegedly took a detour through a low traffic stretch, claiming he needed to attend nature’s call.

Police said the accused stopped the vehicle and told the woman he was getting out for a short while. A few minutes later, he allegedly returned, entered the back seat of the cab and sexually assaulted her.

Officials said the woman tried to fight back during the assault. She eventually managed to push the accused away, opened the car door and ran out while calling for help. A worker nearby heard her cries, after which the accused allegedly fled the spot in the cab.

The woman immediately went to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Police Outpost and filed a complaint. Based on her statement, police registered a case and later arrested the 23-year-old driver. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Airline issues statement

IndiGo confirmed the incident and said it is aware of the case, which is currently being investigated by the police. In a statement to The Indian Express, the airline said it is fully cooperating with the investigating authorities and will provide all necessary assistance during the probe.

The airline also said it is standing by its employee during this difficult time and is extending all possible support to her and her family.