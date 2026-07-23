India vs Zimbabwe 2026 1st T20I Predicted 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IN, Sanju Samson OUT, Mayank Yadav set to…

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to return to Shreyas Iyer’s Indian side as they get ready to take on Zimbabwe in the first game of three-match series at Harare Sports Club on Thursday.





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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at a training session at Harare Sports Club. (Source: X)





IND vs ZIM 2026 1st T20: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will get another opportunity to redeem himself as he is set to return to the Indian side in the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe beginning at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. Sooryavanshi, who became the youngest-ever Indian debutant at age of 15 years and 99 days, had a disappointing run with the bat against England – scoring only 42 runs in 3 innings with a best of 15 before being dropped for fifth T20I.

With Sanju Samson ‘rested’ for the series in Zimbabwe, Sooryavanshi will get at least three opportunities to make his mark in international cricket. He will be opening the innings with world No. 2 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma and return to Harare Sports Club, where he had scored a brilliant 175 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final earlier this year.

Sooryavanshi has gone from strength-to-strength since then, becoming the youngest-ever winner of Orange Cap in IPL 2026 season with Rajasthan Royals after scoring 776 runs at a strike-rate of 237.3. Shreyas Iyer’s side are going to see multiple changes after the 4-0 series loss in England with Vidarbha and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Harsh Dubey set to make his T20I debut along-side either Punjab Kings pacer Yash Thakur or Gujarat Titans tearaway Ashok Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh is also set to return to his familiar no. 6 position after being dropped for T20I series against Ireland and England. With Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna all rested, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Prince Yadav – who made his debut vs Ireland last month – will lead the bowling attack with LSG teammate Mayank Yadav set to return to international after playing in his last T20I match back in October 2024.

Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwe, who lost a T20I series at home to Bangladesh 2-1 earlier this month, will make a few changes to their playing 11 too. All-rounder Wessly Madhevere will battle for a top-order berth with batter Dion Myers while left-arm pacer Newman Nyamhuri set to return to the side after missing the Bangladesh T20Is due to a niggle.

Pacer Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani will prove to be a big challenge for Indian top-order with their tall height making it awkward for the visitors with additional bounce.

India vs Zimbabwe 2026 1st T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur/Ashok Sharma

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanshe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers/Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Milton Shumba, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani