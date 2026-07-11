Bomb threat: Red Fort in Delhi under high alert after threat, search operation underway





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Bomb threat: Red Fort in Delhi under high alert after threat, search operation underway





Bomb Threat: The Mumbai Police control room on Saturday received a distress call in which the caller threatened to blow up Delhi’s iconic Red Fort. The Mumbai Police immediately shared the information with the Delhi Police. A police team and a bomb disposal squad rushed to the fort and initiated a search for the bomb.

A call was received at Mumbai Police control room threatening to blow up Red Fort in Delhi. The information was shared by Mumbai Police control room with Delhi Police control room. The information was then received by North District Police in Delhi and upon investigation, it was… — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2026

However, after a prove and thorough search the North District Police declared the call a hoax.