The Times of Bengal

Bomb threat: Red Fort in Delhi under high alert after threat, search operation underway

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Bomb threat: Red Fort in Delhi under high alert after threat, search operation underway






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Bomb threat: Red Fort in Delhi under high alert after threat, search operation underway


Bomb Threat: The Mumbai Police control room on Saturday received a distress call in which the caller threatened to blow up Delhi’s iconic Red Fort. The Mumbai Police immediately shared the information with the Delhi Police. A police team and a bomb disposal squad rushed to the fort and initiated a search for the bomb.

However, after a prove and thorough search the North District Police declared the call a hoax.


Read more:
Lucknow-Delhi IndiGo flight receives bomb threat written on tissue paper inside aircraft’s lavatory



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