India vs England 2026 5th T20I Predicted 11 Teams: Shivam Dube OUT, Suryansh Shedge IN, Sanju Samson will…

India vs England 2026 5th T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will need to bolster their batting in their want to end the run of losses in 5th and final T20I match vs England at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.





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Will Sanju Samson return to Playing 11 for 5th T20 vs England on Saturday? (Image: AI)





IND vs ENG 2026 5th T20: Team India will look to sign off from a forgettable T20I series against England on a high when they face off at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday for the fifth and final T20I match. The Indians are already down 3-0 in the series with one match washed out and have lost their second successive T20I series after winning 16 in a row.

The T20 World Cup 2026 champions will look to return winning ways before they head to Zimbabwe later this month. Shreya Iyer’s side are currently filled with left-handed batters ever since 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replaced Sanju Samson at the top in the 2nd T20I match at Manchester.

Sooryavanshi, who had become the youngest-ever winner of Orange Cap in IPL 2026 with 776 runs at a strike-rate of 237.3, has failed to fire with the bat – scoring only 42 runs in 3 matches with a best of 15. However, the team management are keen on giving Sooryavanshi a long rope to succeed which means Sanju Samson is unlikely to return to the playing 11 soon.

Skipper Iyer may look to bring back his Punjab Kings teammate and all-rounder Suryansh Shedge into the playing 11 in place of Shivam Dube to break the long line of left-handed batters in the side currently. The Indian captain is the only right-handed batter in the top 7 in the line-up currently.

There are unlikely to be any changes in the Indian bowling attack with off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pacer Harshit Rana already ruled out of the England tour with injuries. It means all-rounder Washington Sundar is set to get another match in spite of a forgettable T20I series so far.

England, on the other hand, are unlikely to make too many changes in a winning combination. They had bought in Rehan Ahmed at Bristol looking at the ground’s small dimensions to replace all-rounder Liam Dawson. It ended Dawson’s 24 successive T20I appearances for England dating back to last June.

Rehan didn’t bat or bowl in the 4th T20I match in Bristol and it will be interesting to see if he will be given another opportunity at Southampton.

Can we expect one more season from Thala? @Vimalwa shares why his recent interaction with MS Dhoni left him feeling optimistic. Watch #ENGvIND 5TH T20I tomorrow 6 PM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels.#SonySportsNetwork #MamlaPersonalHai #ExtraaaInnings pic.twitter.com/TOnaZFMEvH — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 10, 2026

India vs England 2026 5th T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube/Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue